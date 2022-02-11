Where to buy Justin Bieber's Balenciaga Defender sneaker? Price, release date, and more

Balenciaga has been at the top of their game when it comes to celebrity culture. In recent campaigns for the label, we have spotted Kim Kardashian, Tommy Blue, Isabelle Huppert, and Marie-Agnes Diene. Justin Bieber is the newest addition to the list, and fans are loving it.

Bieber was spotted wearing the soon-to-be-released Balenciaga Defender sneakers in a campaign for the label. Defender sneakers first debuted on the Summer/Spring 2022 runway show "Red Carpet." They are a major part of the brand's footwear collection and have continued to maintain their dominance in the luxury footwear market.

All about the Balenciaga's Defender shoes

Today, the Balenciaga house unveiled a brand new pair of sneakers with Justin Bieber wearing them proudly on the campaign. The brand's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, enlisted the Yummy singer to campaign on Instagram. In the photo, Bieber is seen sporting ultra-baggy torn jeans alongside a muscle-hugging black tee and a long-adorned canvas belt.

Completing his look, of course, are the Defender sneakers, which could be the next big sensation among A-list stars, like how Triple S sneakers gained popularity among names such as Pharell Williams, Bella Hadid, Luka Sabbat, and Hailey Bieber.

Defender sneakers employ the same concept, as the sole is extra large, treaded and chunky, with a 5mm arch. Sneakers come with a mesh and technical material on the upper, which is leather free, and has a distressed look to inculcate worn-in esthetics.

The sneakers will be available in two different colorways: "Black" and "Beige," inspired by the look of a tire. Details of the shoes include a debossed logo of the brand on the tongue of the shoe and side markings on the toe, and another debossing of the logo at the heel pull tabs and rear of the shoes.

The shoe is also the latest edition in the label's commitment to sustainable and ethical management of its operations. It has decided to reduce the environmental impact and take responsibility for social and ecological problems.

The shoes will be released on the brand's official site on March 1, 2022, and will retail at $1,090.

