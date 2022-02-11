Balenciaga Valentine's Day merch drop: Where to buy, price, and more

Balenciaga launched its Valentines Day special merchandise. The collection has it all for men and women.

Along with apparel, the merch also offers accessories and footwear. As Valentine’s Day is approaching, in order to jazz up the romantic mood, the luxury fashion house introduced its heart-shaped and heart-printed clothing and accessories.

Recently, various fashion brands have come up with their distinctive Valentine's Day capsule collections, including Gucci, Celine, and Beyonce’s Ivy Park alongside Nike’s Valentines special Air Force1 sneakers.

All about Balenciaga’s Valentine’s Day merch, price, and more

To begin with the apparel collection, the Tie-Dye Rib Triangle T-shirt is priced at $650, followed by the Tie-Dye Hoodie which costs $995. Both are available in two color options, pink and black.

Couples who desire to sport matching outfits to celebrate the special day can take advantage of the fashion house’s tie-dyed T-shirts and hoodies. Both are adorned with Would You Be My Valentine stamped onto each piece.

Balenciaga released stunning leather-free beige colored runner shoes which are marked at $1,150. The pair are made with beige and black mesh furnished with Balenciaga’s logo on the exterior. Runner shoes are also made in a pink colorway following the theme. Further, the label launched track shoes as a part of its Valentines capsule, which is marked at $1,050.

Alongside sneakers, Balenciaga also created elegant and minimalist accessories for the special day. Where the pair of heart-shaped Romance earrings are priced at $475, the gold Romance necklace costs $525. The Romance necklace is decorated with a heart-locked pendant which is engraved with Balenciaga’s label.

Along with this, a Romance ring with heart-lock pendant which is made of gold brass is also released. The ring is priced at $350. The label also produces a typo necklace and bracelet which are for $550 and $450 respectively. One can pair up these versatile pieces with any of their outfits.

To complete the whole look, the brand also offers limited edition bags, wallets, and even card holders. Where the Hourglass Mini handbag is priced at $1,150, the cash cum large coin holder, and the card holder are priced at $295 and $260 respectively.

The outstanding part of the collection is the pair of white Mallorca sandals which have red colored hearts printed all over. The footwear is priced at $695.

Perfect for a Valentines dinner date is Balenciaga’s pink colored Love Doodles Floral Twisted Dress priced at $3,590, along with the dark red colored Hourglass wallet with chain which costs $1,190. The brand also brought in red brassiere and briefs made with mesh-like pattern for a romantic night, which cost $195 and $175 respectively.

Those interested can take a closer look at the capsule collection, as the pieces are available for purchase on the Balenciaga’s official website.

Edited by Sabika