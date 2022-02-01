Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the Valentine's Day collection

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park is joining hands with Adidas for the release of the Valentine’s Day collection. The brand recently came out with its brand new Ivy Heart limited edition for both men and women.

All about Beyonce's Ivy Park X Adidas Valentine's Day collection

The Ivy Heart and Adidas collab collection will range between $30 and $300. The collection will be released on February 9 for online purchase and on February 10 for in-store purchases worldwide. Interested customers can place their orders on the official Adidas website.

Predictably enough, the theme of the collab is red for the sporty and stylish collection of athleisure wear and footwear. Colors that range from radiant reds to intense pinks and even include soft neutrals form the base of the new release.

The main attraction of the latest collection are the materials that are picked for the designing and production of these limited edition pieces. Elements like velour, ribbed knits, and faux latex have been picked for their making.

The apparel and accessories offered include a pink velvety dress and an all-red tracksuit, along with a chic candy-red faux-latex puffer, and further a stylish sequin duster.

More on the list is a five-panel hat, an Ivy Park embossed cap, and an appealing lip-shaped belt bag. Moving on to their footwear, they are offering a modish off-white mule that draws inspiration from the iconic Adidas Superstar and the Ultraboost sneakers in pink.

The star studded campaign showcases actors like Tyson Beckford and Karrueche Tran, along with other models. The collection has multiple options in multiple sizes covering a broad spectrum.

More about Ivy Park

The activewear clothing brand is owned and operated by legendary American singer Beyonce. Started in 2016, the brand is managed by Parkwood Entertainment. The clothing house is headquartered in New York, United States.

