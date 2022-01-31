Pharrell Williams X Adidas shoes: Where to buy, release date, price and more about the collab

The three-way collaboration between Pharrell Williams x Billionaire Boys Club x Adidas has returned with their updated drop for the "HU NMD Running Dog" kicks. The shoes created huge hype when they originally dropped on 21 December 2021 and sold out within a few hours.

The German sportswear brand has decided to re-launch the shoes on its official app to give fans another chance to grab them.

All about Pharrell Williams x Adidas "Running Dog" Shoes

HU NMD "Running Dog" shoes were created to honor Pharrell Williams' streetwear brand, Billionaire Boys Club. The classic Adidas NMD iteration for this release features the popular "running dog" logo. The shoes are making their comeback on February 4, 2022, exclusively on the Adidas app, at a price of $240 USD or £180 GBP.

The kicks are in the “olive green" colorway and adorn the popular BBC "Running Dog" motif, which is embroidered on the shoe's vamp in a split-format with black lace. The shoe has its signature prime knit upper and black laces, which command attention.

The laces comprise 3M specks threaded to the top and then run down the shoe in the eyestay section .

The eyestay connects to the sole unit where the black and white sole unit plugs are embedded in a full-length Boost midsole next to the off-white-hued outsoles which showcase the 'Boost' cushioning. The outsole gives an ice-blue translucent cage detailing.

To finish the look, there is a beige sole which includes brown leather heel tabs sporting Adidas' Three Stripes logo and ICECREAM logo, respectively.

About the Pharrell Williams x Adidas Collaboration

Pharrell Williams and Adidas have been collaborating since 2014, and made their first release back in September 2014 with Stan Smith sneakers in three different colorways and a classic track jacket in leather with a three-stripe Adidas logo contrast.

The partnership made its first NMD release in July 2016, with a yellow colorway. Later, they announced it to be a part of the Human Race collection, known as HU. The HU collection also included ready-to-wear apparel and later in 2017 released HU NMD for babies.

The HU x Adidas collaboration also released its very own Hiking collection in November 2017. Later that year, Chanel also made a three-way collab with the brand and released the very first Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas Hu NMD sneakers.

Also Read Article Continues below

In 2018, Pharrell Williams brought his own brand, the BBC (Billionaire Boys Club), in collaboration with Adidas' HU NMD sneakers.

Edited by Saman