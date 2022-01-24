Pharrell Williams X Tiffany: Everything the rapper said about the collab at Kenzo show

Pharrell Williams has thrown some light on his collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The rapper arrived at Kenzo’s Fall 2022 show held in Paris on Sunday, January 23.

Williams wore almond-shaped sunglasses that were rimmed with diamonds. Further, the glasses had two emeralds studded on either side towards each temple. He stated them as a new design project with Tiffany & Co.

What did Pharrell Williams say about the collab?

According to WWD, flaunting his sunglasses with a big smile, Pharrell Williams said:

“Tiffany and I are engaged. The sunglasses were the first of many things that I’m gonna do with Tiffany.”

When he was further enquired about the partnership, William retorted:

“No, it’s different. It’s a partnership.…It’s about seeing things differently.”

The 48-year-old expressed reservations when he was pressed for more details about the glasses and the collab, saying:

“I can’t give it all away now. I don’t want to go too much into detail, OK, because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”

Here, Pharrell referred to the Japanese streetwear guru who made his debut as the new creative director of Kenzo. Many big names like Kanye West, Julia Fox, Pusha T, Tyler the Creator, and Shygirl were among those who attended the show.

Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President for the brand, also gave a quick look at the collaboration on his personal Instagram account. He shared the details of the glasses which William wore as:

“Custom made 18k gold glasses made with 61 round brilliant diamonds of over 25 carats total, and two emerald-cut emeralds”.

The rapper is not oblivious to jewelry design, as he collaborated with Louis Vuitton in 2008 and released a fine jewelry collection that was based on a coat of arms. William had also been an ambassador for Chanel, and the star often wears that brand’s necklaces.

Most recent about Pharrell Williams

Not long ago, Pharrell announced a new lifestyle and design-forward project with Miami-based hospitality and nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman: Somewhere Else, a new resort that will be part of Atlantis Paradise Island, the world-famous Bahamas destination known for its coral-pink towers and marine attractions.

Reportedly, the property is expected to be ready by January 2024. With an inventory of approximately 400 rooms and suites, Somewhere Else will also include multiple restaurants and bars, and will even offer bungalows with recording studios. The emphasis has been laid on indoor-outdoor flows with lush, freeform landscaping.

Tiffany & Co., which is now owned by LVMH, is not the only one entering into collaborations, but many other brands of the parent company are partnering with various other labels. Recently, Tiffany & Co. launched jewelry in partnership with Supreme.

