"Violent, inarguably cruel manner": PETA accuses luxury brands LVMH and Kering of animal cruelty

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) went undercover to examine the raw material providers of brands like Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The organizations are accused of selling bags, belts, and wallets procured using snakes and reptiles that were inhumanely and unethically killed.

Upsetting photographs and recordings were shot at a slaughterhouse in Indonesia showing the reptiles being savagely killed and skinned.

Shocking video evidence provided by PETA

Videos shared with the New York Post show a very graphic scene of the reptiles being clubbed with a machete, then beheading them and chopping off their legs while the reptiles squirmed in agony. In a different recording that PETA posted, snakes were being slit open with hoses being pushed down their throats, in order to expand their skin with water.

Warning: The video contains scenes that may be upsetting to some.

PETA spokeswoman Ashley Byrne exclaimed the action was "violent and inarguably cruel" and referred to the video exposé as a "horror movie" that showed the cut-off head of a lizard moving in the background.

“Because of their unique physiology, lizards do not die instantaneously after being decapitated and their brains can remain conscious and fully able to feel pain for over 30 minutes"

PETA has also sent warning letters to both the luxury brands, informing them about the cruel treatment of animals in their inventory suppliers.

Statement released by Gucci and Louis Vuitton

Kering and LVMH, parent companies of Gucci and Louis Vuitton respectively, have released their statement.

Kering, who has already stopped dealing in fur items, commented:

“while we have taken these allegations very seriously, there is no evidence that Kering brands are directly or indirectly connected with this facility or those practices. Such practices are strictly forbidden by Kering’s animal welfare standards.”

The company reassured PETA that it is investigating the matter internally, and that if any connection is found with the facility, it would result in an immediate termination of business with them.

LVMH released a statement via The Post, which read:

“LVMH respects all views and sensitivities on the use of animal-based raw materials and we support and are actively involved in the sector’s efforts to achieve the best possible practices. Our intention is to provide customers with a product that has been made in the most responsible and ethical manner possible.”

Both companies have launched vegan leather items in the past year. Louis Vuitton has released a sneaker called Charlie, made from a substance called Biopolioli, a polyurethane product derived from corn starch. Gucci introduced Demetra, a sneaker made from a new leather alternative made from plants, wood pulp, and viscose.

Charlie sneaker range (Image via Louis Vuitton)

PETA is planning protests at Gucci and Louis Vuitton stores in Las Vegas starting next week, asking them to stop manufacturing exotic animal skin products.

