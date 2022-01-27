Pharrell William’s Adidas Human Race Sichona: Where to buy, price, release date and more

Sichona is here. Adidas is the leading athletic brand across the globe and all of its actions are aimed at connecting humanity with diversity which aligns best with Pharrell's vision of connecting people with love and energy as a celebration of humanity and diversity. This shared vision has laid the foundation for Sichona, a collaboration between the two brands.

Having unveiled their well-known pieces in the shades of Blue, Burgundy, and Black, they are now ready to lure customers with Adidas Human Race Sichona’s most awaited colourway – Shock Yellow Treatment.

Wondering where and when you can get these sneakers? We got you.

Presenting Shock Yellow Treatment

Shock Yellow Treatment is the latest addition to the actor's Adidas collection. He has been promoting various products by the brand including a wide collection of footwear that are colorful monochrome versions of Adidas’ Tennis, NMD, and solar sneakers.

Adidas Human Race's latest addition (Image via Sneaker News)

The shoe has a yellow color palette with ultra-flexible and seamless Adidas Prime knit upper. It also has future natural technology to fill any cavities offering a shock-free fit. Sichona has rounded TPU midsoles and outsoles for added comfort, introduced with the aim of bringing athletic technology into the day-to-day wear of shoppers.

The product is inspired by the feeling of being barefoot, and Sichona is proving to be a new chapter in the evolution of Pharrell’s brand. The product is set to bring out the sun during the winter season with their this Friday, 28th January, 2022 at 3 PM GMT.

It will be launched on the official Adidas app at an affordable price of $180. Shoppers can also buy the shoes at select Dover Street Market locations.

What does 'Sichona' mean?

The collection's name is based on William’s strong bond with the Native American Dakota tribe members who are rooted in their community and the name of the product itself translates to "barefoot”. This collaboration between the brands highlights the voices of the Dakota people and demonstrates support for the indigenous community.

The brand is also running a campaign titled I am Dakota; we are Dakota viz. Je suis dakota, nous sommes Dakota - which seeks to amplify the voices of the community.

Are you as excited about the collection as we are? Let's wait for the shoes to hit the stores so we can buy our own pair.

