In pictures: Beyonce dazzles as she unveils new tennis-themed clothing collection

Multiple Grammy-winning artist Beyonce's clothing collection 'Ivy Park' recently collaborated with sporting giant Adidas to launch a new winter tennis collection. In recently-released images on social media, Beyonce can be seen sporting some of the outfits in stunning fashion.

Elsewhere, Eugenie Bouchard -- regarded by many as the fashion icon of the tennis world -- joined hands with New Balance and Bandier to create a new series of fitness apparel and shoes.

Beyonce, a 28-time Grammy award winner, launched Ivy Park (her clothing collection) back in 2016 and has joined hands with Adidas on several occasions in the past. This time around, they have come together to create a tennis-inspired clothing range for the upcoming festive season.

The holiday Ivy Park x Adidas collection is set to be released on 10 December, with the brands recently offering fans a glimpse of what the outfits will look like.

In the pictures below, we can see Beyonce herself sporting a couple of the outfits:

One of the outfits worn by Beyonce

Beyonce poses with another outfit.

Interestingly, the hashtag #HALLSOFIVY that accompanies the posts published by We Are Ivy Park indicates that the design might also have a high-school touch to it.

As is the norm with most of Beyonce's products, the Ivy Park x Adidas collection will likely sell out within minutes of its launch on 10 December.

Meanwhile, Eugenie Bouchard's collection has also turned quite a few heads on social media. Below, we can see Bouchard sporting the shoes launched by New Balance along with the outfits designed by Bandier. These will be available for purchase from New Balance stores and the website from 1 December.

Eugenie Bouchard sports new fitness apparel.

A closer look at the New Balance shoes, sported by Eugenie Bouchard

Beyonce's neon tennis outfit could also serve to promote her song in the King Richard film

King Richard, starring Will Smith, recently hit screens across the globe. The film has drawn praise from all quarters, with fans impressed by the story, performances of the actors and actresses, as well as the soundtrack, which features a song from Beyonce towards the end.

Beyonce performed the song 'Be Alive,' which was her debut single of the year, for the film. But as the American has not actively promoted her song, fans have wondered if her latest tennis collection with Ivy Park will serve as a promotional tactic for the song, given the theme of the film.

Edited by Arvind Sriram