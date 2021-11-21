King Richard, the movie charting the rise of Venus & Serena Williams: Where to watch the Will Smith-starrer in & outside the US

King Richard, the movie based on Venus and Serena Williams' father, was released on 19 November, to widespread acclaim. The film, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, features Hollywood actor Will Smith in the titular role alongside Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who portray the young Williams sisters.

King Richard traces the journey of Richard Williams, who coached his daughters from the public courts of Compton into two of the most recognizable athletes in the world. The movie delves into the childhood of the Williams sisters and the significance of their family in their success.

Audiences in the US, UK and Canada can watch King Richard in theaters. In the US the film is also available for streaming on HBO Max, but only up to 30 days of its theatrical release.

Fans in Australia will only be able to catch the biopic next year, on 13 January. Those in India, meanwhile, will have to wait even longer - until 4 February.

According to IMDb, audiences in Italy, Spain and Germany will also have to wait until 2022 if they wish to watch the movie.

Here is a glimpse of what fans can expect from King Richard, which also features Beyonce's maiden single of the year titled 'Be Alive'.

"This is a guy who's for his family, for his daughters, ride or die, no matter what" - Venus Williams on her father

Venus Williams recently spoke to ABC News ahead of the release of King Richard. She revealed that she was "holding her breath" while watching the film, even though it was her own story and she knew how it would end.

Front Office Sports @FOS 122 titles. 30 Grand Slams. $175 million in prize money.



Venus and Serena's path to tennis glory began with Richard Williams' dedicated plan to make his daughters stars.



Premiering today, 'King Richard' tells the origin of the greatest family in tennis history 🎬



A thread ⤵️ 122 titles. 30 Grand Slams. $175 million in prize money.Venus and Serena's path to tennis glory began with Richard Williams' dedicated plan to make his daughters stars.Premiering today, 'King Richard' tells the origin of the greatest family in tennis history 🎬A thread ⤵️ https://t.co/Pfnd6e0qy4

Venus further asserted that her father's "larger-than-life" personality rightfully makes him "King Richard", as the title says.

"I was still holding my breath even though I was there and I know how it ends," Venus Williams said. "I'm still holding my breath. He's a larger than life personality and a larger than life philosopher, and all these different things that made him 'King Richard'."

The seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed that her father has supported their family relentlessly and has been their "ride or die" companion. She also stated that the film gives viewers a peek into her family's "ecosystem", allowing them to see how they have grown together by lifting each other up.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"People didn't understand him but I think that it didn't take long for people to realize that this is a guy who's there for his family, for his daughters, ride or die, no matter what," Venus Williams continued. "I think you get to really see the ecosystem of my family. It's not perfect, but all that matters is that you are going in the same direction together and building each other up. That's what we did and that's what we do."

Edited by Musab Abid