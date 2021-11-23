Reese Witherspoon lavishes praise on King Richard film, Serena Williams expresses her gratitude to the award-winning actress

Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon recently provided a glowing review of King Richard, the biopic on Venus and Serena Williams' father. Will Smith features in the titular role, with Demi Singleton playing a young Serena Williams and Saniyya Sidney essaying the role of Venus Williams.

The film sheds light on the early years of the Williams sisters, highlighting the role played by their father in their development.

Witherspoon, a Bafta and Oscar winner, took to Twitter to express her admiration for the film, explaining how a parent must be their child's "biggest fan" like Richard Williams was for his daughters.

"Thinking about @KingRichardFilm," Reese Witherspoon tweeted. "You are supposed to be your kid’s biggest fan. Always cheering them on, and encouraging them to dream big. Tell me something great about your amazing kid!"

Serena Williams responds to Reese Witherspoon on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon also took to Instagram to heap praise on King Richard. The American wrote in one of her stories that she not only loved the film but also the Williams family.

"Love this family & love this movie!" wrote Reese Witherspoon.

The 45-year-old actress further revealed that she loved Beyonce's rendition of "Be Alive," which played at the end of the film.

The song was specially created and performed by multiple Grammy-winning artist Beyonce Knowles-Carter, with producer-songwriter Dixson penning the lyrics of the track.

"Also: This Beyonce song at the end killed me," added Witherspoon.

Serena Williams responded to Witherspoon's Instagram story, thanking the award-winning actress for her words of praise.

"Thank you!!!" wrote Serena Williams in her story.

King Richard, biopic on Serena Williams' father, has received rave reviews

King Richard is currently in cinemas and also on HBO Max in the United States of America. The film has hit screens across the globe and has drawn rave reviews from multiple sections of the tennis community and beyond.

Fans and critics enjoyed Reinaldo Marcus Green's direction and Will Smith's portrayal of Richard Williams. Singleton and Sidney also drew widespread praise for the manner in which they pulled off the characters of Serena and Venus Williams.

Venus and Serena Williams served as executive producers alongside half-sister Isha Price.

Omid Scobie @scobie #KingRichard — What. A. Movie. Everything a great biopic should be. And a reminder that Will Smith is absolutely one of the best actors of our time. #KingRichard — What. A. Movie. Everything a great biopic should be. And a reminder that Will Smith is absolutely one of the best actors of our time. https://t.co/TrFXeObkEM

Barry Jenkins @BarryJenkins KING RICHARD is absolutely WONDERFUL and man I’m proud as hell of Rei Green, he CRUSHED👌🏿 LOTTA folks are gonna find a healing in this film and its glorious tribute to Black parenting Black family and just an unshakeable Black SPIRIT.



Will maybe say more later but… YES 🙌🏿 KING RICHARD is absolutely WONDERFUL and man I’m proud as hell of Rei Green, he CRUSHED👌🏿 LOTTA folks are gonna find a healing in this film and its glorious tribute to Black parenting Black family and just an unshakeable Black SPIRIT. Will maybe say more later but… YES 🙌🏿

Gibson Johns @gibsonoma The homage to the beads that Serena and Venus wore at the beginning of their careers is a beautiful full-circle moment. #KingRichard The homage to the beads that Serena and Venus wore at the beginning of their careers is a beautiful full-circle moment. #KingRichard https://t.co/iYo7hYpy4O

Jemele Hill @jemelehill Watched King Richard tonight and what a spectacular movie. Amazing performances by Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. The Williams sisters story is one of the greatest in sports history. Bravo! Watched King Richard tonight and what a spectacular movie. Amazing performances by Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton. The Williams sisters story is one of the greatest in sports history. Bravo!

