How to pre-order The Kylie Dress? All about heart cutout dress Kylie Jenner wore to promote Valentine's Day collection

On Wednesday, Kylie Jenner teased her Valentine’s Day collection of the eponymous makeup line. The collection will be released on February 3.

For the promotion, she donned a heart cutout dress. The reality-TV star stole hearts with her sensational outfit.

Kylie Cosmetics released a new teaser just months after she called off the company's Christmas collection. The decision was made due to the Astroworld tragedy.

All about the Kylie Dress pre-orders, price and more

Reportedly, Stealherstyle states the dress is priced at $538.15. Besides the outfit, her pink Flor De Maria Elva Sandals costs $345.00, while Uncommon Matters Bean Chunky Hoop Earrings can be bought for $181.00. Kylie's dress can be pre-ordered from the Poster Girl website.

Jenner, who has 306 million followers on Instagram, sizzled in a baby pink dress detailed with heart-shaped cutouts and a plunging neckline. The outfit was outlined in a dark pink color that made the cutout more prominent and pretty.

Alongside, she wore a pair of long pink gloves that complimented her long brunette hair, cascading down in full waves. Jenner kicked off her toned legs with a strappy pair of ruby red heels.

The model's face was done with lip gloss and pink eye shadow, from her Valentine Collection.

About Kylie Jenner’s Valentine Day Collection

The collection will be released on February 3. This limited-edition features brand new formulas and gorgeous shades. For all those who are interested, these essentials can be grabbed from KylieCosmetics.com. The collection offers a number of options including:

Pressed Powder Palette

Blush Sticks

Highlighter

2 Matte Lip Kits

Lip Gloss Set

False Lashes

Lip Balm Set

Kylie displayed the brand new edition on her Instagram Stories, where all the makeup was packed inside a heart-shaped case inspired by a box of chocolates. Referring to the latest launches on her IG, Kylie wrote:

'I'm obsessed with these. Been using them for so long now and couldn't wait to share!'

Kylie Jenner is currently expecting her second child with Travis Scott. In September last year, the couple confirmed that they will soon be welcoming a sibling to their three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Also Read Article Continues below

The owner of Kylie cosmetics has been laying low since the unfortunate Astroworld tragedy, which happened in Houston on November 5, 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul