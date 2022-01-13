Kylie Jenner becomes first woman in the world to reach 300 million followers on Instagram 

Kylie Jenner can officially be dubbed the Insta Queen now that she has become the first woman to obtain 300 million followers on Instagram.

Although the 24-year-old Kylie Cosmetics mogul is the first woman to reach this milestone, footballer Cristiano Ronaldo remains the king of Instagram, being the most followed person on the platform with 388 million followers.

Kylie beat Ariana Grande, who had the top spot till now, for being the woman with the highest number of followers. Earlier in February 2019, Jenner had surpassed Selena Gomez on the social media platform, gaining 146.5 million followers. However, Instagram's official account is still the most followed one, having 460 million people following it.

For the last few months, Kylie Jenner kept a low profile on Instagram

Kylie Jenner hit a milestone (Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Kylie's first Instagram post dates back to 2011. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, who currently has over 6800 posts on her Instagram profile, kept the account as low-profile as she could following the Astroworld Tragedy that took place in Houston on November 5, 2021.

Kylie, who is expecting (or has given birth to, according to rumors) her second child with rapper Travis Scott, chose to stay away from social media. She started avoiding public attention right after 10 people, who attended the first night of the Astroworld Festival founded by Scott, died in a crowd crush.

Following the tragedy, Kylie's first Instagram post was shared on Christmas Eve, showcasing a throwback picture of her mother Kris Jenner. Her next post was made on January 1. The post featured a black and white photo of a pregnant Kylie and the caption reflected on the previous year which brought 'many heartaches' as well as 'blessings' to the star. She wrote:

"As 2022 is approaching i’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. i will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life. I pray this new year is filled with a lot of love for all of you and i hope everyone stays safe and healthy during this time."

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans of the KUWtK (which ended in June 2021) alum are currently looking forward to seeing more of her on Hulu's upcoming show titled The Kardashians, featuring the Kardashian/Jenner family. A teaser of the show was released on New Year's Day.

Edited by Ashish Yadav