Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne friendship explored as singer reveals meaning behind matching back tattoo 

American actress Selena Gomez has revealed the meaning behind her matching tattoo with British model Cara Delevingne.

While appearing in a virtual interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 29-year-old singer said she got a matching tattoo with Delevingne because of the impact she had on her life:

"It means a couple of different things, Me and Cara, one of my best friends that I’ve known for — I was maybe 16 when I met her — she calls me Rosebud."

Gomez revealed that it was a nickname and she has always wanted to get a rose tattoo. She went on to explain how she has also has matching tattoos with her mother, Julia Michaels, and her other best friends as well.

"I have, actually, multiple tattoos with people who have honestly left a significant mark on my life.''

Gomez made headlines for her freshly-inked back tattoo in December 2021, when the tattooist posted a monochrome picture of the singer facing backwards. However, her tattoo was not clearly visible.

News of Delevingne and Gomez getting matching tattoos comes to light after the Paper Towns actress was featured in a short clip on Bang Bang Tattoo's Instagram page. The 11-second video was posted hours after the tattooist uploaded a close-up of Gomez's back.

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne's friendship explored

Gomez and Delevingne have been friends for many years now. As per media outlet People, the duo became good friends while starring in singer Taylor Swift's music video Bad Blood.

Their friendship solidified when Gomez took the 29-year-old model on her family vacation just outside Dallas in December 2014.

Now the "gal pals" have gotten matching tattoos done - Gomez on her back and Delevingne on her ribcage.

The tattoo of the dripping rose was made with a pink-and-green watercolor effect. It also features Roman numerals.

Also Read Article Continues below

Next, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne will star together in the second season of comedy series Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee