How many tattoos does Selena Gomez have? Singer flaunts massive new back tattoo 

American singer and actress Selena Gomez has been revealed to have gotten a mysterious black tattoo on her upper back.

The news came to light on December 15 after New York-based tattoo artist Bang Bang posted a grainy monochrome picture of the singer.

In the picture, which appears to be shot from a distance, Gomez can be seen wearing a backless dress as the freshly-inked tattoo sits between her shoulder blades.

This is not the first time that Gomez has been inked. All her previous tattoos have had some emotional relevance attached to her life.

How many tattoos does have Selena Gomez have?

With a freshly inked mysterious back tattoo on her neck and spine, this is the 16th time that Gomez has been tatted up. All her tattoos signify her friendships, family, music, and her faith. While more information is yet to be revealed, fans can expect some details to come out soon. Considering this is her biggest tattoo yet.

She debuted her first tattoo in 2012, a musical note on her right wrist. While her fans initially thought it was a heart, Gomez cleared the air during an interview with media outlet Access Hollywood, saying music has been a big influence on her life.

Selena Gomez got her first tattoo - a musical note (Image via PopSugar)

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer got her second tattoo in roman numerals on the back of her neck. In 2012, New York-based tattoo artist Bang Bang inked Gomez with "LXXVI" which translates to 1976.

Bang Bang told the media organization Daily Mail that the tattoo is dedicated to one of her family members who means a lot to her.

Gomez was inked for the third time on her right thigh sometime in 2012 but kept it concealed for a long time. During a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest in 2013, she cleared her fans' doubts by revealing that her tattoo means "God Who Strengthens Me," an altered excerpt from her favorite Bible passage, Philippians 4:13.

Although the year of Selena Gomez's fourth tattoo remains unclear, the singer confirmed that it was dedicated to one of her family members. She has a lower case "g" tattooed below her left ear. In an interview with news outlet Refinery29, Gomez said that the ink was for her half-sister Gracie, who was born in 2013.

Selena Gomez got her fourth tattoo - g (Image via PopSugar)

Gomez's fifth tattoo was inked in 2014 on the upper-right side of her back. The Arabic tattoo, which means to "Love Yourself First," was also created by tattoo artist Bang Bang.

Selena Gomez got her fifth tattoo - Love Yourself First (Image via Life & Style)

Gomez's sixth tattoo came into the spotlight in 2015 after fans spotted a faint outline on her hip in a beach picture. Fans and media houses speculated it to be an "Om" symbol but the singer clarified it to be a date.

Selena Gomez got her sixth tattoo - a date (Image via Insider)

The Round & Round singer got inked for the seventh time somewhere before April 2016. The tattoo on her right foot reads "sunshine" even though Gomez never revealed the symbolic reason behind it. However, she called her grandmother her "sunshine" in a Twitter post on March 19, 2016.

Selena Gomez got her seventh tattoo - sunshine (Image via Us Weekly)

Gomez got matching tattoos (her eighth one) with her friends Alisha Boe and Tommy Dorfman. The three of them, who worked together on Netflix's series Thirteen Reasons Why, got semicolon tattoos representing mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Selena has the tattoo on her right wrist.

The Same Old Love singer got her ninth tattoo in 2018 with her best friend Courtney Barry to honor their friendship. Both the girls got #1 inked on their ribcage.

The Wizards of Waverly Place actress got her 10th tattoo with her three best friends - Courtney Lopez, Ashley Cook, and Raquelle Stevens. The girls got identical tattoos - "4" depicting their "friendship 4 life." The singer got a tattoo on her right forearm, just underneath the crease of her elbow.

Gomez got her 11th tattoo with her close friend Julia Michaels, who had co-written several of the singer's songs. The duo got small, identical arrows inked on the bases of their thumbs, which point towards each other when they hold hands.

Selena Gomez's got inked for the 12th time in 2019. She got a large tattoo on her upper left-thigh, two hands joined in prayer, with a rosary draped around them.

Selena Gomez got tattooed for the 13th time to commemorate the date she got her kidney transplant in 2017. She has an identical tattoo as her friend, and donor, Francia Raisa. The tattoo, a series of numbers, is of the date of her surgery and is located on her right arm.

Selena Gomez had her 14th tattoo in honor of her third solo album. In January 2020, she got the title "Rare" inked in thin black lettering on the right side of her neck.

Her last-latest tattoo was inked in April 2021 by McCurdy. The monochrome video posted by the singer shows a close-up of the dainty cross on her collarbone and signifies the spiritual side of her being.

Also Read Article Continues below

Selena Gomez is currently filming the second season of her hit series Hulu series Only Murders In The Building in New York. Bang Bang Tattoo is a tattoo studio based in the same city.

Edited by R. Elahi