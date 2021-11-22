"I was told I had days to live": Selena Gomez' mom, Mandy Teefey opens up on battle with pneumonia

Owner of Kicked to the Curb Productions, 45-year-old Mandy Teefey survived a very deadly case of double pneumonia earlier this year with the help of her 'miracle' physicians.

Mandy was married to Ricardo Joel Gomez and gave birth to Selena when was just 16 years old. After an unsuccessful relationship with Ricardo, she married talent manager Brian Teefey in 2006.

They welcomed their daughter Gracie in 2013. Mandy is the inspiration behind Selena's Rare Beauty makeup line and is also the co-founder of the famous Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

Mandy Teefey replies to DMs concerning her "weight gain"

She gained almost 60 lbs and had to deal with severe inflammation from the viral infection. Mandy Teefey shared on her Instagram that she was told she had days to live. Almost four weeks after Mandy Teefey was saved by her doctors from deadly double pneumonia, Mandy had posed for the magazine Entrepreneur to celebrate the launch of 'The First Mental Fitness Ecosystem', along with her daughter Selena Gomez and 'Wondermind' co-founder Daniella Pierson.

Mandy Teefey received a lot of DMs concerning her weight gain which was quite evident on the cover page of Entrepreneur. The DMs were mostly negative in nature, one of them even advising her on how to lose weight with less than $5k to which Mandy Teefey responded with the following post and caption.

After being trolled for her physical appearance, she responded to the DMs saying that:

“I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection,I had zero business to be at a photo shoot.”

“I had miracle Doctors and love from my family and friends to keep me going, “I fought. The Doctors fought and I was one of the few who made it out.”

Mandy reveals that she gained 60 lbs due to the infection (Image via mandyteefey/Instagram)

Mandy later commented that she is healthy and will work on herself at her own pace. Furthermore, she said:

“It’s a miracle I am here and could care less if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8.”

Mandy is a staunch believer of mental health issues

Mandy Teefey shared with The Newsette that mental health was not as openly discussed in her family when she was younger, but she eventually spoke to a psychiatrist who helped her out with her problems. Mandy also said that it's okay for young girls to talk about mental health issues.

Mandy shared that 13 Reasons Why has encouraged many constructive conversations about mental health and has had a huge impact on teenagers in need.

Edited by Atul S