When is Kylie Jenner due? Possible date explored as model flaunts baby bump on Instagram

American entrepreneur Kylie Jenner will soon welcome her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

On January 6, the 24-year-old socialite took to her Instagram to share pictures of her baby bump, posing for the camera. In the photographs, Jenner can be seen wearing ripped denim jeans unbuttoned with a tied white shirt as she stood in front of a draped sheet.

Kylie Jenner's friends and family sent their love to a 24-year-old expecting mother.

Kris Jenner wrote:

"Gorgeous!!!"

Kim Kardashian commented:

"The most beautiful."

A user wrote:

"THIS BABY BUMP."

Another user commented:

"So freaking pretty! I have never seen a woman so confident about her self."

Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy comes two years after giving birth to her first daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, which she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

When is Kylie Jenner's baby due?

Kylie Jenner first announced her pregnancy with the second child in September 2021. She shared a video on her Instagram handle where Jenner holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott reacting to the news and hugging her stomach.

The 90-second video also features Jenner's mother, Kris, who is delighted by the news of her daughter's pregnancy.

In December 2021, a source close to the Jenners told Life & Style Magazine that Kylie was past her first trimester at her official announcement.

"Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly"

With that estimate, her possible due date should be in early 2022, most likely in February. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's first daughter Stormi is also a February born.

Unlike her first pregnancy, Kylie did not stay hush about her second one. With Stormi, Jenner did not reveal any news or updates but only announced once she gave birth.

While talking to PEOPLE, a source said that Jenner wanted to announce her pregnancy to the world.

"Kylie is showing and was ready to share. She is beyond excited. She never planned to keep her pregnancy secret like she did with Stormi. She just wanted to wait until it felt right."

The source also revealed that Jenner wanted to give Stormi a sibling for a while and was beyond excited when she got pregnant.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott first sparked dating rumors in April 2017 after the duo was spotted hanging out at a Coachella party. The duo separated in October 2019 but decided to give their relationship another try in December 2019.

