Where to buy Balenciaga space shoes? Price, release date, and more

Balenciaga recently unveiled its space shoes on the red carpet of Spring Summer 2022. The creative director of the label, Demna Gvasalia, took its latest designs to SS22.

The following was done for dressing the brand’s dear friends and models in modernistic ceremony-suitable garments. Initially, these looks were supposed to be first seen in an episode of The Simpsons.

Since the designs have been disclosed, various pieces from the SS22 collection will now appear online for pre-order. Among all the pieces, the first to come is Balenciaga’s Space Shoe.

All about Balenciaga’s Space Shoe, price, and more

Priced at $875 USD, the shoes come in black. The slip-on that is made from rubber, is crafted with two different finishes, one is all-glossy and the other is all-matte. Balenciaga is now open for worldwide pre-orders on its official website.

Besides the colorway, the Space Shoe has an exquisite design that looks futuristic, still it owns some undertones of medieval attire. The elongated pointy toe of the pair reflects antiquity.

The shoe is made from a single mold of injected rubber and is provided with a 5mm arch. The angular heel comes and meets at one point, but on the other hand, the side profile displays an architectural sculpturing that imparts the 3022 vibe to the Space Shoe.

Last but not least, Balenciaga’s logo is embossed on the exterior. The entire design of the Italian-made footwear is described as a modern interpretation of the derby.

For now, only the combinations in black are available. But the red version is expected to be seen soon on the upcoming SS22 runway.

In other news, the fashion house recently chose Kim Kardashian as its new face. Balenciaga released Kim’s look book on its Instagram account. In the image, Kim wore an all-black ensemble with a Sock Bootie and held a neon green bag.

Edited by Sabika