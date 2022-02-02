Internet drags Julia Fox and Kanye West into Kim Kardashian x Balenciaga campaign

Kim Kardashian is now the face of Balenciaga. A short time ago, the brand dropped her images on its Instagram account as its new star.

The Reality TV sensation wore an all-black skintight dress paired with black heeled boots. Further, she held a neon green-colored bag, as viewed in her Balenciaga lookbook.

Kim received a lukewarm response from her fans and other internet users for her latest campaign.

What do fans have to say about Kim Kardashian’s new gig?

Unfortunately, the businesswoman was slammed by social media users. Many commented that the actress owed everything to Kanye West, while others said Julia Fox would have been a better face for the campaign.

Expressing dissension, people even called for giving the campaign’s clothes to Julia, feeling they would suit her better.

Kardashian attracted various negative reviews from internet users. Some remarked that “Kanye got her this gig,” while others said she “Cheapens the brand.”

Social media users criticized Kim Kardashian for her Balenciaga campaign (Image via Balenciaga/Instagram)

Disagreements aside, a handful of people appreciated Kim Kardashian and even called her “Queen.”

All about the Kim Kardashian x Balenciaga campaign

The socialite will be joined by award-winning French actress Isabelle Huppert and models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnes Diene for the latest Balenciaga campaign. The SKIMS founder can be seen in the brand’s signature ready-to-wear style.

The campaign was shot by photographer Stef Mitchell at Kim’s Calabasas home.

Kardashian even posed for a selfie in the brand’s latest shoot. She donned a black body-hugging look that included the brand’s Fitted Top along with Athletic Cut Leggings.

On foot, she wore a cozy black Sock Bootie. She finished off her look with a neon green Le Cagole Shoulder Bag. Last but not least, cut ear cuffs and cut XS earrings embellished her entire outfit.

Kim’s other two looks showcased major outerwear action as she carried two longline hourglass coats, one with a statement leopard print, while the other is schematic black.

Why Kim K fits in the world of Balenciaga?

The newest face of the Spanish fashion house is nothing surprising. Kardashian has been donning Balenciaga for many instances lately.

How can one miss her Met Gala 2021 look that became a hot topic? Kim was covered in an all-black skin-fit dress from head to toe.

Furthermore, for the People’s Choice Awards 2021, the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna, designed Kim’s outfit. The star arrived wearing a skintight black monochrome.

More on the list is the famous Saturday Night Live show, where the fashion and beauty entrepreneur once again carried a Balenciaga dress. The body-con was an all-pink velvety ensemble.

Kim’s Balenciaga obsession has a long history. She also carried a black leather look from the brand for her “dinner date” with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old sported Balenciaga from head to toe, including a logo jacket, baseball cap, gloves, and silver boots, as she stepped out for dinner with her sisters.

Kim’s love for Balenciaga and vice-versa was very much foreseeable.

