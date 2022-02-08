"I love this kid!" - Conor McGregor posts heartfelt message after meeting Justin Bieber in The Bahamas

Conor McGregor appears to be delighted to once again come across Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber.

'The Notorious' took to social media to post a heartfelt message to his "brother" after another chance encounter. McGregor posted photos of himself with Bieber with the caption:

"I bumped into @justinbieber again today. In the Bahamas! I always randomly see Justin out of nowhere and just chop it up, I love this kid! Two goats on a cliff sideways, just chopping it up, what’s happenin JB my brotha hahah ❤️ I put it up to the sky this keeps happening, it’s something from above that keeps doing this! God bless you my brother, great to see you always. Some serve today!"

This, of course, isn't the first time Conor McGregor and Justin Bieber have been spotted bro'ing out. The UFC superstar and the singer previously spent time together last July while drinking whisky at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

It may seem surprising, especially since Bieber used to be close with the Irishman's one-time rival Floyd Mayweather. However, McGregor and the pop star have been getting pretty chummy of late, as is evident in their social media posts.

Dustin Poirier says he is unlikely to face Conor McGregor for a fourth time

Dustin Poirier doubts he will ever fight Conor McGregor in a rare quadrilogy bout. The Louisiana native beat his Irish rival in their second and third fights last year. Although there was an anti-climactic conclusion to the trilogy, with McGregor breaking his leg in the first round of the third bout.

With that in mind, Poirier is rumored to be fighting McGregor for a fourth time, especially after his recent loss to Charles Oliveira. However, 'The Diamond' admitted that another matchup between himself and 'The Notorious' is unlikely.

During a Q&A on Twitter, Poirier was asked if he'd fight the Irishman again. In response, the two-time UFC lightweight title challenger simply said, "Probably not."

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Poirier is of the opinion that their rivalry isn't completely finished. 'The Diamond' said he'd be willing to meet McGregor in a boxing ring at some point down the line.

Edited by C. Naik