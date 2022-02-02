How much does Celebrity Big Brother star Todrick Hall's Balenciaga crocs heels cost? Where to buy and more

Todrick Hall was spotted wearing Balenciaga's Crocs heels in the house of Celebrity Big Brother in the latest post on CBS Big Brother's Instagram handle.

We couldn't help but notice that the clip has made fans go crazy over this innovation of Balenciaga x Crocs and they are excited to know more about it. Well, you ask and we serve.

Here is everything you need to know about the crocs heels we sported star Todrick Hall confidently wearing.

All about the Balenciaga Crocs Madame heels

Balenciaga and Crocs have collaborated again to make footwear which combines both fashion and comfort. The two brands created a Balenciaga Crocs stiletto version of the croc as part of Balenciaga's Spring Summer 2022 collection. The shoe comes in three colorways: bright green, pink, and black.

WOMEN'S CROCS™ MADAME 80MM is available on the official site of Balenciaga for $625 USD. In an interview with Highsnobiety, Crocs senior VP of Global Product and Marketing, Michelle Poole, said,

"Our clog serves as a blank canvas that can fuel the latest trends or conversations." "This is why we think we’re becoming more relevant in the streetwear space."

The footwear is mule, round toe in rubber with an 80 mm arch. The heels had a Balenciaga logo debossed on the strap and embossed in a larger size at the back.

All About the Celebrity Big Brother Show

Celebrity Big Brother is a British reality TV game show that follows a format where a number of celebrity contestants are isolated in a house for an extended period of time. There's a public vote to decide who stays in the house till the end and becomes the winner for the season.

The new season is set to premiere today on February 2, 2022 on CBS. This is the third season of the reality TV show and there are eleven stars who will enter the house.

The list of stars who will be on the TV show this time is Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Mirai Nagasu, Carson Kressley, Shanna Moakler, Lamar Odom, Teddi Mellencamp, Todrick Hall, Miesha Tate, and finally Cynthia Bailey.

Fans reaction to the Balenciaga Crocs Madame heels

Mexican Rug Dealer @DealinRugs Balenciaga & Crocs made a high heel crocs sandal 🤮 Balenciaga & Crocs made a high heel crocs sandal 🤮 https://t.co/v2xUlfqvpa

Zack Knoll @zackknoll_ Are you wearing the—



The Balenciaga stiletto crocs? Yeah, I am. Are you wearing the—The Balenciaga stiletto crocs? Yeah, I am. https://t.co/mhxxncjnrJ

Deezel @1deezel Lol balenciaga crocs really tho? Lol balenciaga crocs really tho? https://t.co/RGolRcJo1J

happy new maloneyear @madhgtaloney putting the €500 balenciaga crocs on my amazon wishlist I hope ultan sees putting the €500 balenciaga crocs on my amazon wishlist I hope ultan sees https://t.co/8VyNcHeWWk

Just like most times, fans had a mixed reaction to these Balenciaga Crocs stiletto heels. Some found them to be weird while others thought these to be a winning innovation. What are your thoughts on these shoes?

