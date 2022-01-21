Adidas Originals x Prada NFT drop: Everything to know about the collab

Adidas is a brand that has been obsessed with the future and it doesn't want to be left behind in the competition with regards to the metaverse. The sportswear brand has recently undergone a luxury collaboration with Prada in its descent into the NFT world, a user-generated non-fungible token art project.

Prada is releasing its first-ever NFT in collaboration with the newest iteration in the metaverse. The collection is titled 'Adidas for Prada Re-Source' and it will be in a beeple-style, where people can participate to create a piece of art inspired by the physical Re-Nylon collection from the brands.

The Re-Nylon collection is Adidas x Prada first collab, which combines Adidas' iconic sportswear and Prada's timeless nylon designs to create a majestic collection.

How the Adidas x Prada NFT drop will proceed

On January 24 at 8:00 a.m. EST, anyone will be able to register and submit a photograph using a filter. Three thousand of these photographs will be selected and minted by raffles as NFTs for free. The owner of the artwork will be the one who submitted it originally and that individual can sell their NFT in the secondary market.

The selected images out of all would be combined into one mass patchwork which will be designed by creative coder and digital artist 'Zach Lieberman'. The one-of-a-kind NFT will then be auctioned online on the marketplace SuperRare, and will be displayed at flagship stores of both the brands as large-scale installations.

The final NFT will be auctioned off and the sale profits from that will be donated to Slow Factory, a non-profit organization that works to educate people about human rights and climate justice. Some of the percentages of sales from the NFT and secondary sales of Lieberman's work will be given to the artists of the tiles.

Lerenzo Bertelli, Prada Group Marketing Director and Head of Corporate and Social Responsibility, addressed this new project in an interview with l'officiel and said:

“Prada has long been at the forefront of expressing innovative design in new mediums—be it physically, visually, culturally and beyond—and as a pioneer, in 2012 created a metaverse project called ‘Il Palazzo.' Prada sees the emergent metaverse as a new space for the brand to re-define luxury for the next generation and cultivate shared experiences that honor the brands’ spirit of experimentation and creativity.”

What is 'Into the Metaverse' all about?

We’re working hard to bring you our first ever Into the Metaverse (ITM) roadmap. In the meantime, we have some exciting updates for you.

The inaugural version of Adidas Originals' NFT launch, titled "Into the Metaverse," would grant NFT holders access to special Originals services. The exclusive service would include items such as digital apparel and accessories for the gaming world of "The Sandbox."

Additionally, the line will also include Gmoney's trademark orange beanie, as well as some of the other co-branded apparel and accessories. People who will purchase the "Into the Metaverse" NFT will receive the physical and digital wearables that come with it.

