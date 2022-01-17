×
"Jeff Goldblum can do no wrong": Actor's Prada walk at Milan Fashion Week takes Twitter by storm

Prada held a Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Collection runway show in Milan (Image via Instagram/viscoma)
Shatakshi Gupta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jan 17, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Jeff Goldblum did more than just walk the runway at the Prada Fall/Winter 2022 show. He also proved that age doesn't matter when it comes to fashion. The Thor: Ragnarok star wore a serious expression and walked the runway with ease.

Goldblum made quite the statement in an all-black ensemble that featured a fur-trimmed coat and trousers, complete with a turtleneck. The actor's confident walk immediately made headlines and became a topic of conversation among fans who took to social media to praise him.

Jeff Goldblum got fans talking with his confident Prada walk

Most were amazed that the actor, now 69, was able to effortlessly walk the runway. However, Goldblum has a history of stepping into fashion-forward outfits. Here are some Twitter reactions:

@hannahtindle Jeff Goldblum can do no wrong. He's just so effortlessly cool and chic
Jeff Goldblum’s Prada walk is ‘awkward but hot older gentleman on the dance floor at Berghain’ https://t.co/28fiY4tcxu
@FashionweekNYC @sillyrookie_art Age makes some men immeasurably powerful
Jeff Goldblum, the Prada model https://t.co/7VoeYdRNq0
@StreetFashion01 @Prada This man lives by his own rules. It’s so refreshing.
@StreetFashion01 @Prada he understood the assignment.
@CoutureIsBeyond OH MY GOD LOOK AT JEFF
@hannahtindle @1Liasonfan Jeff said watch me work my magic!! He tried though!🥴😂💕
@FashionweekNYC @sillyrookie_art Age makes some men immeasurably powerful

All about the Prada show: Models and more

Prada paid greater attention towards workwear during its Fall/Winter 2022 Men’s Collection, and presented designs that showcased daily heavy-duty clothes.

Muiccia Prada and Raf Simons made use of heavy-weight Hollywood actors like Jeff Goldblum and Kyle MacLachlan. Eight other names from Hollywood joined the men’s runway show including Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, and Filippo Scotti.

Besides the guests who attended the runway show in person, there were many celebrities who participated in the show digitally.

Korean celebrities like Lee Jae-wook, Younghoon and Juyeon from The Boyz, Hwang In-youp, Lee Jong-suk, Song Kang, Seventeen’s Mingyu, Lee Dong-wook, and NCT’s Jaehyun were also part of the event. Chinese singer and actor Cai Xukun and Thai superstars Bright and Win Metawin were in attendance as well.

The Italian and Belgian designer duo picked the concept of a uniform as their prompt. They refined the boiler suits with detailings of silk, leather, and cotton that were embossed with blurred rose-print. Large trench coats and functional parkas with shearling panels were the stars of stage and screen.

Coming to the accessories, they embraced compartmentalized backpacks, fluorescent gloves, and miniature pocket belts. All of these were contoured with the signature Prada triangle.

Prada and Simons spiced up their designs with stoic but statement-making silhouettes. They textured it with puffs of shearling and an equally signature color palette.

All the designs showcased were handsome everyday pieces that are well synchronized with today’s fashion.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
