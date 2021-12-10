Is NCT Jaehyun’s drama ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ canceled?

Netizens were stoked when NCT Jaehyun was confirmed as the lead role opposite Lee Hyun Wook for the remake of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own. The K-pop idol was hailed for taking his acting skills to the next level by starring in a BL drama.
Fans will be disappointed to learn that production for the Bungee Jumping remake has been officially canceled. The drama’s cancelation is because the team wanted to respect the original writer, Go Eun Nim, who expressed concerns over the remake.
Kakao Entertainment announces NCT Jaehyun and Lee Hyun Wook’s ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ shelved
On December 9, Kakao Entertainment, the leading producer of the series, announced that the drama remake of the 2001 movie Bungee Jumping Of Their Own had been canceled. The series was confirmed to have NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Hyun Wook play Im Hyun Bin and Seo In Woo, respectively.
The company explained that the decision was made after lengthy discussions between the drama production team and the original movie producers. Creative differences also arose, as the company stated that the writer “expressed concerns” over the remake's quality.
Read their statement below:
“In the process of preparing for production, the scenario writer of the original film expressed concerns. All rights for derivative works including remakes belong to the production company (Choice Cut), so there are no issues with carrying out production. However, after extensive discussion, the final decision was made to suspend production in respect of the writer’s opinions.”
The company stated that as the drama was only in the pre-production stage, and that its costs would be borne by them. They have explained the situation to the actors and asked for their understanding too.
Meanwhile, fans are expressing their disappointment about NCT Jahyun's drama getting canceled again and wishing him strength.
What was 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own' all about?
Bungee Jumping Of Their Own starred Lee Byung Hun, who played Seo In Woo, a high school teacher finding it difficult to handle the mysterious death of his college sweetheart, In Tae Hee, played by Lee Eun Joo. Years later, a male student, Im Hyun Bin, played by Yeo Hyun Soo, attends his classes, leading to In Woo finding eerie resemblances between his dead girlfriend and the male student.
However, fans are both upset and relieved at the news. They’re upset because Bungee Jumping of Their Own is the second drama of NCT’s Jaehyun that has been canned. Dear M, a show that released trailers and posters at the start of 2021 has still not finalized a release date after a cast member became embroiled in a fake school bullying scandal.
Meanwhile some fans are relieved, as they believe Bungee Jumping Of Their Own was homophobic and encouraged pedophilia. Showing a teacher falling in love with their student on the screen would make young, impressionable minds think of it as normal and encourage power dynamics even more.
Another problematic aspect of the movie is its ending. Screaming major red flag, the ending is deemed homophobic as the two men give their life away to be reborn as a man and a woman - adding the Romeo and Juliet take on the LGBT+ community, rather than normalizing it.
As NCT's Jaehyun's drama is canned for the second time, fans hope he gets to make his acting debut soon.