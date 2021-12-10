Is NCT Jaehyun’s drama ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ canceled?

Netizens were stoked when NCT Jaehyun was confirmed as the lead role opposite Lee Hyun Wook for the remake of Bungee Jumping Of Their Own. The K-pop idol was hailed for taking his acting skills to the next level by starring in a BL drama.

Fans will be disappointed to learn that production for the Bungee Jumping remake has been officially canceled. The drama’s cancelation is because the team wanted to respect the original writer, Go Eun Nim, who expressed concerns over the remake.

Kakao Entertainment announces NCT Jaehyun and Lee Hyun Wook’s ‘Bungee Jumping Of Their Own’ shelved

On December 9, Kakao Entertainment, the leading producer of the series, announced that the drama remake of the 2001 movie Bungee Jumping Of Their Own had been canceled. The series was confirmed to have NCT’s Jaehyun and Lee Hyun Wook play Im Hyun Bin and Seo In Woo, respectively.

The company explained that the decision was made after lengthy discussions between the drama production team and the original movie producers. Creative differences also arose, as the company stated that the writer “expressed concerns” over the remake's quality.

Read their statement below:

“In the process of preparing for production, the scenario writer of the original film expressed concerns. All rights for derivative works including remakes belong to the production company (Choice Cut), so there are no issues with carrying out production. However, after extensive discussion, the final decision was made to suspend production in respect of the writer’s opinions.”

The company stated that as the drama was only in the pre-production stage, and that its costs would be borne by them. They have explained the situation to the actors and asked for their understanding too.

Meanwhile, fans are expressing their disappointment about NCT Jahyun's drama getting canceled again and wishing him strength.

竜ryu @nct_127 i hope jaehyun and all the other actors involved in this are okay this is really unfair to them i hope jaehyun and all the other actors involved in this are okay this is really unfair to them

milkmeringue @milkmeringue



ALWAYS ON JAEHYUN'S SIDE



#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 @NCTsmtown_127 it's so heartbreaking to hear about the cancellation of jaehyun's supposed upcoming drama but i choose to believe there are greater and better things to come for him in the future 🤍💚ALWAYS ON JAEHYUN'S SIDE it's so heartbreaking to hear about the cancellation of jaehyun's supposed upcoming drama but i choose to believe there are greater and better things to come for him in the future 🤍💚ALWAYS ON JAEHYUN'S SIDE#JAEHYUN #재현 #NCT재현 @NCTsmtown_127

dear. cha minho 💌 @pace_13 we'll all be waiting for your next announced drama Jaehyun..no matter what it is 💕💕💕 we'll all be waiting for your next announced drama Jaehyun..no matter what it is 💕💕💕

❀guren~chan❀ @gurenxxi



#NCT재현 #JAEHYUN Jaehyun deserve better, it's okay untuk kali ini semoga dikesempatan selanjutnya kamu dapet job drama yg lebih baik dan sijeunie bakal selalu dukung kamu.. semangat Jaehyun♡♡ Jaehyun deserve better, it's okay untuk kali ini semoga dikesempatan selanjutnya kamu dapet job drama yg lebih baik dan sijeunie bakal selalu dukung kamu.. semangat Jaehyun♡♡#NCT재현 #JAEHYUN https://t.co/5rIW9Dl8ew

✨fiona✨ @bluberrynana Jaehyun’s drama got cancelled again…please I just want to see this boy act Jaehyun’s drama got cancelled again…please I just want to see this boy act https://t.co/zMpPHIS36J

What was 'Bungee Jumping Of Their Own' all about?

𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙖 🍀💚 @blueskypallette 3. Bungee Jumping of Their Own (2001)



Lee Dohyun: Lee Byunghun's acting is just so crazy. He played his role from teens to late 30s, just like me playing Go Wooyoung / Hong daeyoung. He is my role model!



Trivia: has been remake to thai movie Dew (2019) 3. Bungee Jumping of Their Own (2001) Lee Dohyun: Lee Byunghun's acting is just so crazy. He played his role from teens to late 30s, just like me playing Go Wooyoung / Hong daeyoung. He is my role model!Trivia: has been remake to thai movie Dew (2019) https://t.co/ECfDjga286

Bungee Jumping Of Their Own starred Lee Byung Hun, who played Seo In Woo, a high school teacher finding it difficult to handle the mysterious death of his college sweetheart, In Tae Hee, played by Lee Eun Joo. Years later, a male student, Im Hyun Bin, played by Yeo Hyun Soo, attends his classes, leading to In Woo finding eerie resemblances between his dead girlfriend and the male student.

However, fans are both upset and relieved at the news. They’re upset because Bungee Jumping of Their Own is the second drama of NCT’s Jaehyun that has been canned. Dear M, a show that released trailers and posters at the start of 2021 has still not finalized a release date after a cast member became embroiled in a fake school bullying scandal.

Meanwhile some fans are relieved, as they believe Bungee Jumping Of Their Own was homophobic and encouraged pedophilia. Showing a teacher falling in love with their student on the screen would make young, impressionable minds think of it as normal and encourage power dynamics even more.

Another problematic aspect of the movie is its ending. Screaming major red flag, the ending is deemed homophobic as the two men give their life away to be reborn as a man and a woman - adding the Romeo and Juliet take on the LGBT+ community, rather than normalizing it.

Tora 🐺 @thirihtart yeah so the reviews under bungee jumping of their own pretty much sums it up yeah so the reviews under bungee jumping of their own pretty much sums it up https://t.co/kRN0je2E05

ً @do0_jeongjaeh i myself watched the movie a couple of days ago and everyone themself saw how horrible and terrible it really is don't anger me really i myself watched the movie a couple of days ago and everyone themself saw how horrible and terrible it really is don't anger me really

jaehyun mikkelsen @surfsup2007 jaehyun: I’m not homophobic I’m going to act in a gay drama

The gay drama in question: has a horrible student - teacher power dynamic, he is supposed to be the reincarnation of his dead gf, they die in the end … jaehyun: I’m not homophobic I’m going to act in a gay dramaThe gay drama in question: has a horrible student - teacher power dynamic, he is supposed to be the reincarnation of his dead gf, they die in the end …

As NCT's Jaehyun's drama is canned for the second time, fans hope he gets to make his acting debut soon.

