iKON Junhoe to make his acting debut in 'Even If I Die, One More Time'

Fans of iKON Junhoe are rejoicing as the singer will be taking a big step in his personal career very soon.

The K-pop idol is all set to make his acting debut on the big screen, with a movie that is currently known as Even If I Die, One More Time. However, the title is not confirmed and is only being referred to as such for now.

iKON Junhoe to make his acting debut on the big screen, starring alongside Jo Byeonggyu

Koo Junhoe, also known as June (stage name), is a singer for the K-pop group iKON under YG Entertainment. He joined the company as a trainee in 2012 and eventually debuted as a member of the boy group iKON in 2015 with their single My Type.

Junhoe has presented his skills in the music industry through his vocal performances and production. He will be foraying into the world of cinema for the first time with a supporting role in the film Even If I Die, One More Time.

Fans are ecstatic to see the singer work on new projects. He previously returned with the group on 2 March 2021 for their single Why Why Why.

Even If I Die, One More Time is all set to be released in 2022. The movie is said to be about a 40-year-old stuntman who wishes to be an actor. After an accident and a mystical experience, he travels back in time to his life in high-school and has the chance to change his life all over again.

Junhoe will be playing the role of Bonggyun, a high school friend of the main character Jeon Wooseok. Jo Byeonggyu will be playing the main character Wooseok's high-school self. Byeonggyu has previously starred in several popular K-Dramas such as Arthdal Chronicles, SKY Castle, and Hot Stove League.

Recent times have been excitingly busy for fans of iKON. Not only did the group have a release earlier this year, but iKONICS were presented with the exciting news that iKON's Bobby would be getting married to his pregnant wife (who has since given birth).

Junhoe isn't the only iKON member that has taken a step towards an acting career this year. Chanwoo, who previously acted in The Heirs in 2013, was announced to be making his return to the industry through Chilling Co-Habitation which will be released in 2022.

