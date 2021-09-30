iKON's Chanwoo makes his acting comeback after 9 years with GFRIEND's Sowon

#WelcomeBackActorChanwoo took over Twitter trends on the morning of September 30 KST as reports of iKON’s Chanwoo’s latest show confirmation were released. Former GFRIEND member Sowon (called by her real name Kim So Jung henceforth) has also been roped in as the female lead for a new horror rom-com.

Called Chilling Co-Habitation, (or Creepily Living Together) the project will be a cine-rama, which means it will be released as a movie and a drama. It is slated for a 2022 release.

iKON’s Chanwoo breaks his nine-year acting hiatus in Kim So Jung’s acting debut

On September 30, Kyeongsang Ilbo reported that iKON’s Chanwoo and Kim So Jung have been confirmed as the leads for the upcoming horror romantic-comedy. The news spread like wildfire as Chilling Co-Habitation marks a significant milestone for both idols.

For iKON’s Chanwoo, this marks his return to the small screen after almost nine years. His last TV series was the famous The Heirs, where he played the younger version of the lead Lee Min Ho released in December 2013.

For Kim So Jung, this cine-rama marks her acting debut after her group GFRIEND ended their contract with Source Music and disbanded in May 2021.

Chilling Co-Habitation revolves around the hilarious romantic journey of Jung Se Ri and Song Ji Chan. So Jung will essay the role of Jung Se Ri, a bright character struggling with her ability to see ghosts. Chanwoo will portray Song Ji Chan, a selfish second-generation chaebol (part of a large conglomerate family with government ties) who turns into a ghost after an accident.

The reports reveal Chanwoo “perfectly portrayed the character with stable lines and rich emotional acting” on the script reading day, making fans even more proud and curious to see him back on screen.

The show will focus on their opposite personalities as they end up living together and eventually fall in love. Other actors in the cast include Kim Ye Ji, Song Young Sook, Lee Yoo Jin, Joo Soo Kyung and more.

‘WELCOME ACTOR CHANWOO’ trends as fans celebrate iKON Chanwoo’s acting comeback

With incredible news to start or end their day with, fans took over Twitter to celebrate the iKON member’s new gift for the fans. Chanwoo has taken on young lead character roles before, such as Lee Min Ho’s in Boys over Flowers (2009), Cain and Abel (2009), The Great King Sejong (2008) and more.

Now with adult Chanwoo back to acting, fans can’t wait for him to showcase his incredible skills.

Mal J. @queeniemalx



#iKON #아이콘 @YG_iKONIC i feel like crying im so happy for him 😭 he’s the main character of a web drama. congrats chanwoo babie 💚 i feel like crying im so happy for him 😭 he’s the main character of a web drama. congrats chanwoo babie 💚



#iKON #아이콘 @YG_iKONIC https://t.co/OsREYgSz7e

kat @notkatx_ woke up at the news of actor chan-woo omg!!!! 😭 woke up at the news of actor chan-woo omg!!!! 😭

Also Read

Chilling Co-Habitation aka Creepily Living Together will be released first as a movie in cinemas in the first half of 2022. The show will be released later on OTT platforms and YouTube.

Edited by Prem Deshpande