Paris Hilton x Roblox Collab: Reality star launches Metaverse business

Paris Hilton launched her virtual business venture Paris World in the Roblox metaverse in early October. The socialite and businesswoman will throw a digital New Year's Eve party on her virtual island to celebrate the recent launch of Paris World.

Paris Hilton will reportedly play a set of her electronically produced music and serve as the DJ at her Roblox party. As per Reuters, Hilton's Paris World will charge for the appearance change of the user with digital clothing and other activities.

In her statement to Reuters, the 40-year-old New York native said,

"For me, the metaverse is somewhere that you can do everything you can do in real life in the digital world. Not everybody gets to experience that, so that's what we've been working together on over the past year -- giving them all my inspirations of what I want in that world."

What is Paris Hilton's Roblox collaboration, Paris World?

Paris Hilton's latest digital partnership with Roblox, under her recently launched media business 11:11, features a virtual experience catered to her fans. The exclusive Roblox island is in the new concept metaverse, which consists of a virtual reality world where users can explore her computerized island.

Paris World's virtual island will also include a digitally recreated Beverly Hills property and other amenities that she enjoys regularly. Fans on the island will be able to explore the place with a sports car or on a luxury yacht.

The digital space will also have Paris Hilton's famed dog mansion. Furthermore, it will include a boardwalk that was reportedly inspired by her "neon carnival wedding celebration." It is based upon the decoration Paris Hilton had at her real-life wedding celebration at Santa Monica Pier, California, in November.

Paris World in Roblox (Image via Paris Hilton/DXSH)

11:11 CEO Bruce Gersh told Reuters,

"We think that there's a real opportunity for Paris to influence, even at a younger level than who her core customer is. We've built a fantastic, whimsical world that we believe her fans and new fans will just love."

Earlier this year, Paris also auctioned her NFTs with three exclusive digital art pieces, which Blake Kathryn designed. According to the online auction site Nifty Gateway, one of the art pieces reportedly fetched $1.1 million.

