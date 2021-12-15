"How dare you defile Stan Lee": Late Marvel legend's Twitter account leaves fans livid after advertising Chakra the Invincible NFT

On Tuesday, December 16, the late Stan Lee's Twitter account announced the launch of the NFT collection of the Indian comic character Chakra The Invincible, which Lee helped launch in the early 2010s.

The Tweet made from Stan Lee's profile read:

"From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve. To honor his innovative spirit, Stan's 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection from 7:30pm PT 12/27-12pm PT 12/29!"

Stan Lee, the former creative head of Marvel Comics, passed away at the age of 95 in 2018. However, social media profiles in his name were maintained by his firm, with the handle, '@TheRealStanLee.'

Stan Lee @TheRealStanLee From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve. To honor his innovative spirit, Stan's 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection from 7:30pm PT 12/27-12pm PT 12/29! Sign up: chakraverse.io From championing diversity to embracing new tech, Stan was 1 step ahead of the curve. To honor his innovative spirit, Stan's 1st Indian hero, Chakra The Invincible, debuts in his own NFT (digital art) collection from 7:30pm PT 12/27-12pm PT 12/29! Sign up: chakraverse.io https://t.co/p9cQcKxiUI

Fans voice displeasure at Stan Lee's legacy being used to promote the NFT launch

Several fans of the late comic writer Stan Lee took offense at his social media use to announce Chakra The Invincible's NFT. Multiple replies to the tweets voiced their disapproval of such action and claimed that this defiled Stan's memories, while others stated that NFTs should not be done this way.

YouTuber Jacksepticeye called the event awful, while Dictionary.com replied with the definition of the verb 'defile' under the tweet.

monumental disappointment @someguyidk18 @TheRealStanLee You really had to defile the name of a dead man? @TheRealStanLee You really had to defile the name of a dead man? https://t.co/AEpM5gNNVP

Dictionary.com @Dictionarycom @TheRealStanLee The verb 'defile' was first recorded in 1275–1325, and comes from the Old French word 'defouler,' meaning "to trample on, violate." @TheRealStanLee The verb 'defile' was first recorded in 1275–1325, and comes from the Old French word 'defouler,' meaning "to trample on, violate."

Dolan Dark @DolanDark @TheRealStanLee Can't believe Stan Lee came back from the dead just to promote an NFT @TheRealStanLee Can't believe Stan Lee came back from the dead just to promote an NFT

Akemono 🎨🍩 @papercider first bob ross, now stan lee..... might as well defile their graves when you're at it first bob ross, now stan lee..... might as well defile their graves when you're at it

Orange Comet's response to the NFT controversy

Stan's firm stated on their official webpage of the NFT drop,

"Honoring what would have been Stan Lee's 99th birthday on December 28, we are inviting all of Stan's fans to celebrate his amazing legacy with us by sharing ownership in a limited NFT collectible around one of his first international superheroes."

The event, which triggered a wave of criticism from fans, is not an isolated incident. Previously, the social media profiles which shared therealstanlee.com's blog post created much confusion amongst fans as to why Stan Lee's name was being used for promotion.

As per the official website:

"The CHAKRAVERSE Collection No. 1 will consist of an extremely limited collection of 6,880 unique generative art pieces based on characters from the graphic novel. Each of these NFTs are ONE OF A KIND and embrace Stan Lee's original characters while reimagining them exclusively for this NFT collection."

Also Read Article Continues below

The NFT drop will reportedly have seven auctions and include loot boxes.

Edited by Srijan Sen