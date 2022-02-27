Adidas x Gucci collab: 3 things to know

Adidas recently released a teaser on their official website confirming that Adidas x Gucci are officially collaborating. Gucci also presented the collab in a grand manner by showcasing a Fall Winter 2022 show on February 26, 2022, for Milan Fashion Week called Exquisite Gucci.

The Exquisite Gucci runway show featured multiple apparel pieces accompanied by footwear from the collaboration. Adidas has been teaming up with high-fashion brands for years, including its recent collaboration with Prada, which didn't end with just apparel and physical products, but an Adidas originals X Prada NFT for the collaboration too. Adidas is also teaming up for the Y-3 line with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto.

Despite the confirmation from the brand about the Adidas X Gucci collaboration, there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the dream collab, so here are three interesting facts about the latest Adidas x Gucci collaboration.

3 things to know about the Adidas X Gucci collaboration

1) Apparels one can expect from the collaboration

After being seen on the runway of Gucci for the 2022 Fall Winter Milan Fashion week, we can confirm the type of apparel one can expect the collaboration to drop.

You can expect pieces such as racing down capes, trench coats, embroidered knitwear, chic sporty dresses, and hybrid tracksuit-formal suits designed, a piece blended with Adidas and Gucci design styles and a well-known trefoil logo reimagined with Gucci branding.

Alessandro Michele, creative director at Gucci, also hinted that the two brands will join together for a trademark. Michele talked about the newly formed trademark in a press release saying,

“We share the stripes, the webbing — that can’t be too similar. We also share the idea of sport that’s chic, and it opened up a conversation.”

You can also expect accessories like hats, headscarves, and gloves to come out in the collab.

2) Theme behind the Adidas x Gucci collective

Gucci and Adidas have collaborated to reimagine streetwear with a blend of Italian sartorial traditions. A blend of power-tailoring with a sportswear theme, breaking the codes of both high-fashion and sportswear. Michele said in a press release,

“The idea was to break the codes of sportswear.”

In the new collection, Michele went back to the polished 70's Hollywood sleaze with Adidas' sportswear legacy. Alessandro's notes from the Exquisite Gucci show read,

"I use the metaphor of the magical mirror to approach the phantasmagorical power of fashion. A sacred power that radiates from the surface of the fabrics. And there I work, on this tactile surface, through cross references, alterations, loopholes and grafts. Juxtaposing worlds and meanings. Altering the stability of perception. Manipulating and magnifying the existing."

Michele teased the collab by sending models out in classic Adidas trainers and then a whole collection featuring crispy crayola suiting, sporty textiles, and latex covered with Adidas' three stipes and trefoil logos.

3) A gender-fluid collection

During Michele's reign, we have seen Gucci making great strides towards gender-fluid clothing, and Adidas has always been high on the unisex appeal of their brand. Thus, this collaboration will be a possibility to play and distort gender-normative clothing and create a gender-fluid collection.

In an interview, Michele commented on the gender-fluidity of the collection, saying,

“Now they talk about gender fluidity, but when I started I didn’t know. I’m trying to say again I’m really open this way.…I want to examine the meaning of menswear, of masculinity, and how women can adopt it.”

A woman opened the runway show dressed in a men's navy blue double breasted suit, taking us back to the working girl-esque esthetic.

Michele explained further,

“I’ve always been halfway between two genders.”

The collection also pushed masculinity into a more glam territory with bowed-blouses with foiled trousers, daring dresses, and fur-trimmed capes, proving the point that it is no big deal for either of the genders being limitless when it comes to fashion.

One can suspect that the Adidas x Gucci collaboration will have products lined up at a rather affordable price to increase greater reach and the ultimate global hype for the collection. However, there is no confirmed information regarding the prices or the date of release for the collection. To learn more about the latest collaboration, one can check out the official site of news.adidas.com, which released the collaboration statement.

Edited by Sabika