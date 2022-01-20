Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2022: Livestreaming details, Virgil Abloh's collection, and more

Under its Men’s Fall/Winter 2022 Collection, Louis Vuitton will reveal the last of Virgil Abloh’s work at the the Le Carreau Temple. The runway show will be part of the Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The show will go live on January 20 at 9:30 pm SGT and can be viewed both on Instagram and the official website of Louis Vuitton. All final LV creations will be part of the show.

Last year, the fashion house honored Abloh with a closing show in Miami. The LV’s the Fall/Winter 2022 livestream will continue to celebrate the brilliance of the innovator/designer who has changed the meaning of luxury fashion for the label.

All about Virgil Abloh’s Louis Vuitton Collection and more

Virgil Abloh’s collection was teased by the brand on Instagram. The series of photos takes heavy influence from Surrealist painter Salvador Dali.

Abloh is among the well recognized fans of the Spanish artist. Virgil previously featured the melting clock motif on an Off-White hoodie, and this too was a homage to Dali. Those who have seen the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2020 collection may have noticed Dali’s contemporary, Rene Magritte, which was designed by Abloh.

Looking forward to F/W 2022, the designer has played with the spirit of Dali’s paintings in distinctive shapes and forms. The “transparent Keepall” will be part of the collection’s leather goods. It will feature an iconic monogram bag by Louis Vuitton that will be rejigged with a cutout checkerboard pattern.

Even Louis Vuitton’s leather trunk is another staple of Abloh’s LV creations, which the designer transformed with materials like mirrored leather and eco-felt. The latest season’s pieces are beyond the typical cuboidal fashion. Instead, the bag will feature an amorphous, fluid-like design inspired by Dalí’s melting clocks.

About Virgil Abloh in brief

Virgil Abloh, an innovator, artist and fashion designer, breathed his last on November 28, 2021 after a long battle with cancer. The innovator died at the early age of 41.

Also Read Article Continues below

The designer boasts some major achievements to his name. Besides working as a creative director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear, he was the founder of the street-wear luxury fashion house, Off White.

Edited by Siddharth Satish