What was Virgil Abloh's net worth? Fortune explored as designer's final collection to be displayed in SoHo

In honor of Virgil Abloh, an American fashion designer who passed away last year, Louis Vuitton will display his final men's collection at a SoHo residency.

The affluent fashion label divulged its intent for an exposition at 104 Prince Street in SoHo. Louis Vuitton will devotedly display some of Abloh's exceptional work, for which the entire location has been overhauled.

Following the SoHo display, a 10-story mural of Virgil Abloh will also be drawn as a tribute near the Maison's 5th Avenue LV store. This is because the late designer made immense contributions while working as the artistic director for the luxury fashion house.

What was Virgil Abloh's net worth?

CelebrityNetWorth states that Virgil Abloh had a net worth of $100 million when he breathed his last in November 2021.

According to the site, Abloh's salary at LVMH was $10 million per annum. In 2018, he was designated as the artistic director for Louis Vuitton's menswear collections. He was the third black designer to occupy a leading role in the French fashion house.

In addition to working as a creative director, the Illinois-born artist was the architect behind his luxury streetwear brand, Off White.

By 2017, he had major achievements like the British Fashion Awards and major collaborations with Warby Parker, Jacob the Jeweler, and Jimmy Choo. But his partnership with Nike made the biggest news, as Abloh recreated ten exemplary silhouettes of Nike.

He was nominated as member of the board of directors of the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2019.

According to CNN, Abloh even collaborated with the automotive giant, Mercedes Benz. He joined hands with the company's chief design officer, Gorden Wagener, to reconceptualize the brand's classic G-Wagon. This project was for streamlining an off-roading machine into a racing car.

Virgil has been a part of many projects from diverse fields. He has also worked with home decor and furniture company IKEA. Not everyone may know that he was even named Evian's creative advisor in 2018 for sustainable innovation design.

LVMH obtained a 60% stake in the Off White brand in July 2021. Subsequently, Abloh was promoted to a position where he worked interoperably across various LVMH products and categories.

Virgil Abloh's work display in SoHo

LV has shared details of the items to be displayed. The SoHo residency will showcase the last men's spring/summer 2022 collection designed by Abloh. Keeping him in mind, the store has been adorned with motifs from his work.

The black-and-white checkered design has been picked for the floor, which gives it a chessboard theme. This will be in concurrence with Abloh's collections.

It further includes a full suite of ready-to-wear items, along with accessories from the collection for display. Abloh's innovations like millionaires sunglasses, soft trunks, and highly-collectible LV trainers will also be showcased.

The late designer's classic Louis Vuitton interpretation of leather goods can also be viewed here.

Not long ago, Louis Vuitton also shared an album of facsimiles for the pre-fall men's collection last month. The look-book was completed and photographed before Virgil's demise.

Virgil Abloh was a polymath. Being a member of an immigrant family, he turned out to be a prominent fashion director with a vision for innovation.

