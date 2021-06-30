IKEA Pride Loveseats spark hilarious memefest online as "Nobody Believes You" message backfires

IKEA Canada recently launched a set of 10 Pride couches, also known as Pride Loveseats, in honor of Pride Month. The designs of the couches were inspired by the different pride flags. Each sofa is meant to represent a particular sexual identity.

The company has also released a video as part of its loveseat campaign featuring people who have inspired each design with their own story. The latest IKEA product has earned mixed reactions from the online community, with the bisexual pride inspired couch gaining the most attention.

IKEA’s bisexual loveseat comes with a combination of blue, pink and purple colors based on the bisexual pride flag. However, what apparently did not sit well with some people is the unusual bunch of 3D printed hands on the sofa along with a cushion that reads “Nobody Believes You.”

The bisexual couch has been designed by fashion designer Charlotte Carbone, a former winner of the Canadian reality show “Stitched.” The illustrator has also contributed to non-binary and gender-fluid sofas. The couch is based on Brian Lanigan’s account with the words on the backrest quoted from his poem.

Twitter reacts to IKEA Pride Loveseats with memes and mixed opinions

Following a string of opinions regarding the bisexual couch, Brian Lanigan, whose poem inspired the design, took to Twitter to explain the concept in detail. Lanigan is a Canadian poet and wrote the poem when he was in high-school.

He mentioned that the poem was inspired by the challenges he faced as a bisexual teenager:

“The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others.”

He further addressed the confusion regarding the inclusion of the hands on the sofa:

“I’m a spoken word poet and the hands are meant to represent the audience reaction, especially those of other bisexual folks who would approach me after performances and share their story with me.”

Hey everyone, I’d love to explain the NOBODY BELIEVES YOU love seat! The line “when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” is from a poem I wrote in high school about bisexual erasure I experienced from an ex-partner and others.



1/2 pic.twitter.com/RoiD9u04Xs — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

I’m a spoken word poet and the hands are meant to represent the audience reaction, especially those of other bisexual folks who would approach me after performances and share their story with me.



2/? — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

However, despite the explanation, the internet was left divided by their reactions. While some clearly expressed disappointment, specifically with the bisexual design, others were quite supportive of IKEA for their initiative.

did they just turn bisexual trauma into a COUCH pic.twitter.com/64tPVJDqC3 — molly ✨ (@DoSomeMolly) June 29, 2021

I am haunted by the bisexual ikea couch pic.twitter.com/PxqS51HHV3 — Jared Pechacek (@vandroidhelsing) June 29, 2021

As a bisexual woman, I appreciate the emotional place this came from and it does resonate with me. However, in a collection about being proud, where the other identities get to celebrate their best selves, it feels crummy that ours just focuses on the worst part of being bi. — Corylus Creative (@CorylusCreative) June 29, 2021

So it is a couch about bi erasure ... most people don't want things that remind them of sad things. My poetry is dark too ... I never thought of putting it on a couch. — Pencilwriter199 (@pencilwriter199) June 29, 2021

I get and like the poem but why tf would they pick *that* line to put on the pride couch,,,, https://t.co/lmnlsKmHf6 — Kate! 🏳️‍⚧️ 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateacIysm) June 29, 2021

you guys it’s art made by a bisexual about their experience of not being believed and constantly struggling with it. did you really think it was from an outside perspective TELLING bisexuals that nobody believes them? https://t.co/UMP8BIBNfk — annika (@aspiringmullet) June 30, 2021

The Ikea pride collection is so insanely cool??? pic.twitter.com/yNfbcvrfjx — fairy (@mayamona_) June 28, 2021

The reality of bi erasure and biphobia. I see myself https://t.co/cLieg4LW8l — 🌌Ellie/Eli☽☾ Is On Planet Her (@phantasticgrump) June 29, 2021

it's cool and validating to know the artist's statement but even without context i still unironically love the bisexual body horror couch https://t.co/roX0ToZpY5 — aquila 🏳️‍🌈 (@belllmonts) June 30, 2021

choose your fighter:

- bisexual "nobody believes you" couch

- ugly nonbinary couch

- vaginal/yonic asexual couch

- unusable progress couch https://t.co/soe2waApiv — vin; androgyne (@hologramvin) June 29, 2021

i just want some nice bi stuff for once what the fuck is the ominous hand couch ikea pic.twitter.com/IJDaZrNvIi — lil (@lycancthropy) June 29, 2021

Okay, I think I need to revise my aversion to the now famous IKEA bi couch. Hearing it in the artist’s own words provides context to a number of things that hit me the wrong way. I still think design-wise it’s a swing and a miss, but as art I can appreciate what was expressed now https://t.co/3oUZjlqpEQ — DC Barry (@BeingBiSelf) June 29, 2021

Brian also took to Twitter to provide an explanation for the sharply criticized line on the bisexual couch:

Btw for those confused by the excerpt from the poem, the original full line is “it’s okay to love boys or girls, but when you change ‘or’ to ‘and’, nobody believes you” — bisexual couch guy brian (@braino_drano) June 29, 2021

Meanwhile, a large number of users were quick to turn the launch of IKEA Pride Loveseats into a proper memefest.

Obsessed with how the bisexual Ikea couch turns into a horror movie prop when you change the text and colors around a little pic.twitter.com/JK5VpxPCFg — Pio (@wonderpetsfan1) June 29, 2021

Omg the Ikea couch pride collection looks so good guys pic.twitter.com/tQpLM4MFcb — sarah (@newsfrmhome) June 29, 2021

Wow, this new Goosebumps x Ikea collab looks so scary!!!! pic.twitter.com/YmE0oI6tzS — Meecham Whitson Meriweather (@MediumSizeMeech) June 29, 2021

ikea’s new gaslighting couch is EVERYTHING! pic.twitter.com/xXvhMPJ1x7 — rachel (@bugposting) June 29, 2021

i shoulda never smoked that shit now i’m on the bisexual pride couch from ikea pic.twitter.com/luowgzs4tK — 𝑜𝓁𝒹 𝓉𝑜𝓂 (@YuckyTom) June 30, 2021

Just bought this from IKEA pic.twitter.com/TsmI7dxPcr — the cranny boy (@cranny_boy) June 30, 2021

the only bisexual couch i’ll recognize pic.twitter.com/ygffR5vDdO — rae ⚔️ (@raehasasword) June 30, 2021

love the Ikea pride couch line, this ones inspired by the Bad Bitch flag aww pic.twitter.com/Z7j0M8WGVm — sweat snap pea (@marydashbeth) June 30, 2021

two thoroughbreds on the ikea pride couch…… what will they do……. pic.twitter.com/4kzJODI2bK — yalitza apariciosus (@dunevillenuve) June 29, 2021

IKEA Canada Communications Director, Claudia Mayne, told Fast Company that the campaign has been established to “highlight diversity”:

“We wanted to do something that highlighted the diversity within the 2SLGBTQ+ community because there are so many identities that aren’t given as much space or attention during Pride, especially during COVID-19.”

Sofas included in IKEA’s loveseat campaign represent the lesbian flag, bisexual flag, asexual flag, pansexual flag, non-binary flag, genderfluid flag, 2Spirits flag, the progress pride flag and two versions of the transgender flag.

Designers Charlotte Carbone, Madison Van Rijin and Bianca Daniela Nachtman are reportedly part of the queer community while designer Ali Haider is an ally. However, none of the couches are available for sale as of now but will be placed on display in select Ikea stores.

