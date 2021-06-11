YouTube Pride 2021: When to watch, how to stream, hosts, and more details about virtual event supporting LGBTQ+ community

On June 25th, YouTube will be hosting a livestream called YouTube Pride 2021, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community while raising funds for The Trevor Project. Fans are excited to see their favorite artists and influencers host the festivities.

The month of June was globally declared as Pride Month starting in 1969 when the Stonewall Uprising occurred in New York City. It began when police invaded a gay club in Manhattan, causing riots and mass upheaval across the entire city.

YouTube celebrates Pride 2021

As mentioned earlier, YouTube Pride 2021 will commence on June 25th and can be streamed on YouTube Originals. According to reports, the celebration will feature many well-known LGBTQ+ celebrities and YouTubers as hosts, either performing, doing challenges, and more.

In addition, YouTube is launching the #GiveWithPride donation campaign in order to reach a goal of $500,000 in donations for The Trevor Project.

During these festivities for YouTube Pride 2021, the audience sitting at home will be kindly suggested to donate.

The Trevor Project is an organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ+ youth.

YouTube Pride 2021 featured hosts

The global virtual party for YouTube Pride 2021 will be hosted by Grammy-nominated singer Demi Lovato and YouTube sensations Trixie Mattel, Daniel Howell, Olly Alexander, and Mawaan Rizwan.

Special guest stars who will be making an appearance at the celebration include YouTuber Tyler Oakley, RuPaul's Drag Race runner-up Kim Chi, Try Guys' Eugene Lee Yang, and All Stars' Monet X Change, Peppermint, and Denali Foxx.

According to YouTube, if the goal for The Trevor Project is achieved, creators such as Patrick Starr, Gigi Gorgeous, Elle Mills, The Fitness Marshall, Jackson Bird, Jade Fox, Jessie Paege, KingofReads, and Alannized will be releasing a video of them doing a challenge.

The YouTube trailer released for the YouTube Pride 2021 event shows creators doing viral TikTok dances, getting tattoos, bleaching hair, and more.

Fans are very excited to partake in the highly anticipated Pride celebration of the year.

