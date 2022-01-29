Bad Bunny x Adidas Forum Powerphase Benito kicks: where to buy, price, and more

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny has a new collab coming up with German sportswear giant Adidas. This version of the Forum Powerphase shoes feature his birthname Benito, on the kicks.

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, 27-year-old rapper, songwriter, singer, and actor, is known by his stage name, Bad Bunny. But the rapper's next shoe with Adidas pays homage to his birthname Benito, and is a version of the Adidas Forum Powerphase shoe that originally debuted in 1984.

All about Bad Bunny's Benito kicks

Having recently announced a summer stadium tour, the Puerto Rican singer is now bringing out a new collab with Adidas for his footwear line with brand new make-up. He's adding his artistic values to a Forum Powerphase hybrid silhouette with striking details.

Bunny's real name Benito is printed on the shoe in small, black letters above the three stiped logo of Adidas. The kicks feature a unique colorway of brown alongside black, blue, orange, and pink.

The side stripes are outfitted in pastel orange hues, while the leather overlay before the toe boxes is in pink accents. The shoe also features a dusty green spill on the tongue logo and interior of the heel.

However, brownish-beige, the more neutral tone takes up maximum space with black submerged in tongue and liners. Finishing off the design, the shoes include a muted blue color on the mudguards and a murky yellow is dialed on the Powerphase sole piece.

The expected retail price for the shoes is $160 and while the official release date hasn't been announced yet, we can expect the shoes to drop in the upcoming months before the Bad Bunny's World's Hottest Tour which begins in August 2022.

Bad Bunny x Adidas previous collection

The superstar has collaborated with Adidas multiple times on the footwear before the Benito shoes. If you've lost count of just how many Bunny shoes there are, here's a mention of them all.

His first collab with Adidas happened in March 2021, when he released The First Cafe shoes which were a huge success and were sold out within a few minutes of the release. After which, he collaborated again to release a pair of Easter Egg shoes in pink suede and leather.

His next collab featured a pair of ZX 8000 Ice Cream shoes that carried a melting design, following which he released a special edition of the Forum Sneakers called Bad Bunny Forum - Back to School Shoes. He again collaborated with the label to bring two more pairs of Forum shoes - Buckle Low and Core Black. His last release before Benito shoes was Response CL, which was referred to as dad's shoe by his fans.

