Bad Bunny's 'World's Hottest Tour' 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, schedule and all you need to know 

Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known by his stage alias ‘Bad Bunny’, has announced the "World's Hottest Tour" as a follow-up to his sold-out album, El Último Tour del Mundo.

His 36-date El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo arena tour — which kicks off Febuary 9 — sold out in record time. And before even playing a single show from that tour, Bunny announced an extended and ambitious 29-date stadium tour for 2022.

After wiping his Instagram account clean on New Year's Eve, Bunny returned with a one-minute reel which not only contains the announcement of the new tour dates but also hints at an upcoming album.

Bad Bunny's 'World's Hottest Tour': Schedule and Tickets

The tour kicks off on August 5 at Campus Stadium in Orlando. It will make 15 stops in the USA, including iconic venues like Yankee Stadium in New York, Fenway Park in Boston and Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

DJ Alesso will feature as a guest on 11 dates, with Diplo filling in for two, including the final show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on September 30.

The tour then continues to Latin America for 14 stops in October, including Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and Estadio Velez in Buenos Aires.

The full schedule is summarized below:

DATE CITY VENUE Aug-05 ORLANDO, FL CAMPING WORLD STADIUM Aug-09 ATLANTA, GA TRUIST PARK Aug-12 MIAMI, FL HARD ROCK STADIUM Aug-18 BOSTON, MA FENWAY PARK Aug-20 CHICAGO, IL SOLDIER FIELD Aug-23 WASHINGTON, DC NATIONALS PARK Aug-27 NEW YORK, NY YANKEE STADIUM Sep-01 HOUSTON, TX MINUTE MAID PARK Sep-07 SAN ANTONIO, TX ALAMODOME Sep-09 DALLAS, TX AT&T STADIUM Sep-14 OAKLAND, CA RINGCENTRAL COLISEUM Sep-17 SAN DIEGO, CA PETCO PARK Sep-23 LAS VEGAS, NV ALLEGIANT STADIUM Sep-28 PHOENIX, AZ CHASE FIELD Sep-30 LOS ANGELES, CA SOFI STADIUM Oct-21 SANTO DOMINGO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC ESTADIO OLÍMPICO FÉLIX SÁNCHEZ Oct-28 SANTIAGO, CHILE ESTADIO NACIONAL JULIO MARTÍNEZ PRÁDANOS Nov-04 BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA ESTADIO DE VÉLEZ – JOSÉ AMALFITANI Nov-11 ASUNCION, PARAGUAY ESTADIO LA NUEVA OLLA Nov-13 LIMA, PERU ESTADIO NACIONAL Nov-16 QUITO, ECUADOR ESTADIO OLÍMPICO ATAHUALPA Nov-18 MEDELLIN, COLOMBIA ESTADIO ATANASIO GIRARDOT Nov-22 PANAMA CITY, PANAMA ESTADIO ROMMEL FERNÁNDEZ GUTIÉRREZ Nov-24 SAN JOSE, COSTA RICA ESTADIO NACIONAL Nov-26 SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR ESTADIO CUSCATLÁN Nov-29 SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS ESTADIO OLIMPICO METROPOLITANO Dec-01 GUATEMALA CITY, GUATEMALA EXPLANADA CARDALES DE CAYALÁ Dec-03 MONTERREY, MEXICO ESTADIO BBVA Dec-09 MEXICO CITY, MEXICO ESTADIO AZTECA

The pre-sale for the tour goes live on Wednesday, January 26, at noon, via the official website of the tour. The price of the tickets are yet unknown, as according to the website:

"Ticket prices may fluctuate, based on demand, at any time."

The public sale will begin on Friday, January 28, also at noon.

Bad Bunny's hot streak continues

With his groovy beats and catchy ad-libs, Bad Bunny has emerged as the biggest global Latin artist in recent times, and he shows no signs of slowing down. He was the top-selling Latin artist of 2021, winning the crown for the third consecutive year. He was also the most-streamed global artist on Spotify.

Bunny grossed $84 million in a single day when his 2022 El Último Tour del Mundo tour rolled out, selling 480,000 tickets. The tour made the highest first-day sale on Ticketmaster since Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s On the Run II Tour in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

Bunny played back-to-back shows at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico in December 2021, staging an intricate festival-like performance that included multiple stages and set-pieces. Here's to hoping that he brings a similar grandiose aesthetic to his tour.

Edited by Saman