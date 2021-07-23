Bad Bunny X Cheetos: Where to buy, release date, cost, and all you need to know about the exclusive Adidas collaboration

When it comes to collaborations, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio or better known as Bad Bunny has been making waves in the world of fashion. The 27-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter has joined forces with Cheetos and Adidas for his latest collaboration.

The first hint of the collaboration dropped in November 2020, which featured a video of Bad Bunny alongside Cheetos. In the video, he enjoys some Flamin' Hot Cheetos while his hit song "Deja Tu Huella" plays in the backdrop.

On August 6th, fans and lovers of Cheetos will be able to purchase the exclusive leisurewear, which will feature the classic "Cheetos look." Enthusiasts wanting early access to the merchandise can attempt to get it via the Cheetle Website or simply wait until the collaboration goes live.

can’t wait to get your paws on my new Cheetos x @sanbenito collection by @adidasoriginals? then you best be sure they have Cheetle on them ✋follow the link to use the Cheetle iD & for a chance to secure a piece of the collection on 8/6 🔥https://t.co/8nC270AGNx pic.twitter.com/VNzfUq0PT0 — Chester Cheetah (@ChesterCheetah) July 22, 2021

Bad Bunny X Cheetos collaboration details

Given that the collaboration will feature exclusive apparel, fans will be able to purchase them via the NTWRK app. As for the release date, currently, August 6th has been marked as the official date and will likely not change.

Based on the fact that this collaboration will feature limited apparel, fans may have to pay a steep price in order to own one. As of now, the pricing hasn't been made freely available. However, screenshots suggest that the apparel starts at $75 and goes all the way to the $400 mark for sets.

Didn’t know that bad bunny and hot Cheetos had a collab dropping today 😂😤🔥 pic.twitter.com/N8ssCRBxQi — Kevin Palomo (@ThatKidPalomo) July 22, 2021

Bad Bunny gives back to the community

After finding fame in the music industry, Bad Bunny feels that it's important to give back to the community. In order to achieve this, the rapper, in collaboration with Cheetos, launched the Deja tu Huella Estudiante fund, which will provide $500,000 in prize money to students in the United States of America and Puerto Rico.

Bad Bunny's collaboration with Cheetos will be launched during the American Music Awards (AMA's) on November 20. 🇺🇸 #AMAs



Bad Bunny together with Cheetos are joining forces to give back to the Latin community with the program "Deja Tu Huella". pic.twitter.com/70XsmJ04jt — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) November 5, 2020

The scholarship can be obtained by students by simply submitting a 60-second TikTok video by August 18th, in which they must showcase how they're leaving their mark on the community, culture, and the world itself. Ten students are eligible to win $50,000 each in scholarship funds. Speaking about the initiative, Bad Bunny, in a statement, said:

“It’s an honor to give back to the Hispanic community that has done so much for me. Between music and fashion, there are so many ways to leave your mark on culture, and I want to encourage everyone to follow whatever path inspires them. That’s what the Deja tu Huella program is all about.”

Also Read: Did Lil Nas X get arrested? Fans react as rapper shares prison ID card after mocking Nike “Satan Shoes” lawsuit in song teaser

Edited by Shaheen Banu