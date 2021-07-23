Jake Paul admits to being a bully in high school after starting foundation against bullying 

Jake Paul recently admitted in an interview to being on both the giving and receiving end of bullying during his high school days. The statement was made in relation to the YouTuber's new foundation that advocates against bullying.

25-year-old YouTuber and former Disney channel star, Jake Paul began his online career in 2013 along with his brother, Logan Paul. Once an innocent actor appearing on the show Bizaardvark, Jake's YouTube career had caused him to spiral out of control. From abuse allegations to throwing parties amidst the pandemic, Jake Paul has turned himself into a public enemy.

However, many began to see him differently after he started boxing. Like his brother Logan, Jake had somewhat redeemed himself by focusing on the sport.

Jake Paul shares his thoughts on his new foundation

On July 21st, more than a month before his fight against MMA fighter Tyron Woodley, Jake Paul announced the launch of his new foundation "Boxing Bullies", which fights against cyberbullying.

On Thursday afternoon, Jake was interviewed about his upcoming foundation launch, where he detailed what the plan was for the kids who were involved.

"This has been something that we've been working on for a year now. Finally we are going to launch it."

He stated that the foundation was going to focus on giving 100 kids boxing experience to be able to teach them to defend themselves "against bullying".

"We are going to put 100 children to do different boxing exercises and kick fights so they have experience. We're going to get them coaches and official gloves and teach them because we all have to defend ourselves against bullying."

Jake Paul then told the interviewer that he had been "on both sides" of bullying as he grew older.

Previously describing himself as a "problem child", Jake spoke on how he felt about once being on both ends of bullying, especially during his early YouTube days.

"It really affected me and that's when I realized that the things people say every day...sometimes they don't think about them...when you send an insult or a tweet but there is someone on the other side who receives it. It can affect the rest of your life."

Jake Paul's Boxing Bullies foundation is set to launch on July 25th. Meanwhile, his highly anticipated fight against Tyron Woodley will commence on August 29th.

Edited by Siddharth Satish