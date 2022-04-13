"She's going to freak out": Rob Kardashian gifts niece True Thompson custom M&Ms for 4th birthday 

Khloé Kardashian has always celebrated her daughter True Thompson's birthdays in grand fashion, with no dearth of pomp, style, or grandeur. The little one's early fourth birthday celebration was no exception.

Kicking off her celebrations the weekend before her birthday on April 12, True received an incredibly thoughtful gift of customized M&Ms from her uncle, Rob Karshadian. The delightful surprise set the tone for the exciting day Khloe had planned for her only child.

Rob Karshadian gifts True Thompson M&Ms with her face and name on them

Rob Karshadian, who True calls 'Uncle Bob', gifted his niece a customized jar full of pink, purple, and blue M&Ms, which are reportedly her favorite snacks. The assortment of M&Ms were imprinted with True Thompson's smiling face and an inscription that read, "Happy Birthday, True."

Khloé posted a series of videos to her Instagram stories, reacting to the gift herself first, before presenting the lovely gift to her daughter on Sunday morning.

In the clip, she says:

"How cute is my brother for Miss True's birthday! Oh my gosh, she's going to freak out. She loves M&Ms. So cute!"

The M&Ms were custom imprinted with True's face and read "Happy Birthday True" (Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram)

The 37-year-old Good American founder then showed the customized candy to her daughter, saying:

"True! Look what Uncle Bob got you."

True Thompson, on her part, was ecstatic at the gift, going to grab a handful from the jar immediately before thanking her uncle sweetly for the wonderful present. Rob reposted these videos to his Instagram stories as well.

Coincidentally, the color scheme of the pink, purple, and blue M&Ms was also what Khloé had planned for True Thompson's cat-themed birthday bash.

True Thompson's party had a pink, purple, and blue color scheme (Images via Khloé Karshadian/Instagram)

The outdoor venue for the festivities was elegantly decked out in pink and purple balloons and flowers, and included thrilling attractions like a trampoline, bounce house and slide, ball pit, face painter and a pool.

The birthday girl stole the show in a custom pale pink logo-print Dior creation that was lined with fun feather trimmings. True donned matching pink braids in her hair, and accessorized with a diamond necklace, earrings, and white sneakers to boot.

It was a twin moment for both the mother and daughter as Khloé also wore bespoke Dior monogram-print jeans and a matching corset top, pairing them with rose-colored Dior duds of her own. The pair wore matching pastel purple outfits for True's third birthday as well.

True Thompson's cousins, Dream, 5, Penelope, 9, North, 8, Stormi, 4, and Chicago, 4, were also in attendance. They all sang Happy Birthday to her as she cut her rainbow-themed three-tiered birthday cake.

The rainbow matched the one on True's forehead as part of her face painting tattoo. She also sported an exquisite pink glittery butterfly around her right eye that accentuated her blush braids.

Khloé even arranged for an appearance from one of True's current favorite obsessions — a performer dressed as a Squishmallow cat, as well as Squishmallow party favors that said:

"True, we hope you have the purrr-fect birthday!"

True Thompson's fourth birthday bash was cat-themed (Images via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram)

True even played a little with real kittens before posing next to the "Meow" yard sign at the entrance of her party. All the excitement and exhilaration of the day were posted to Khloé Kardashian's Instagram stories. On April 12, she also reposted her other family members' heartwarming wishes for her little girl.

