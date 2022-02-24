Why did Rob Kardashian sue Blac Chyna? Controversy explained as former dismisses lawsuit against ex-fiancée

Rob Kardashian, 34, has dismissed his assault and battery lawsuit against ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, 33, without prejudice, and a Los Angeles judge has approved the motion.

In a recent statement, Kardashian explained that his decision was solely made for the sake of their five-year-old daughter, Dream. He told E! News and Page Six:

"My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial. Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna."

However, Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, claimed that the reason behind Kardashian's dismissal was something else and not the welfare of the former couple's daughter.

On Friday, she told the same outlets:

"Rob Kardashian should have thought of his daughter Dream before he filed his malicious and baseless assault and battery lawsuit. Rob has sought to use his wealth and power via this vexatious lawsuit to smear Chyna as a mother and even as a human being for more than four years."

Ciani also alleged that Kardashian's claims of being a victim of domestic abuse were false:

"Rob dropped his case on the eve of trial, not because he suddenly wanted to drop the case ‘for the sake of his daughter,’ but because he knew his assault and battery accusations against Chyna were false."

Ciani talked about the next steps that Chyna would be taking to stop Kardashian from refiling the lawsuit and to make him pay for the alleged damages he has caused. She concluded:

"In other words, Rob’s avoidance of the serious consequences of an adverse jury verdict is why he dropped his case, not his supposed ‘concern’ for his daughter. Chyna will now seek relief from the court to make sure that Rob cannot refile his lawsuit and to make him pay for her substantial litigation costs.”

A brief look into the lawsuit that Rob Kardashian filed against Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian (Image via Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian started dating in January 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Dream, in November that year. The couple called it quits in the summer of 2017.

In September 2017, Kardashian sued Chyna, claiming that she assaulted him and committed domestic violence at their former home in December 2016. The KUWtK alum claimed that Chyna tried to strangle him with the cord of an iPhone charger in a drug and alcohol-fuelled rampage.

According to Kardashian, even though he was initially able to escape the attack, Chyna struck him in the face and head multiple times. This allegedly caused him to suffer severe injuries to his neck.

Eugene Shpilsky and Victory Belz, two friends of Rob Kardashian, allegedly witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at the reality TV star and threatening his life on two different occasions. They would have been called to testify on his behalf if the trial wasn't canceled.

Kris Jenner's boyfriend, Corey Gamble, who was supposed to show up in court for Kardashian, noted in court documents:

"I tried to separate Chyna and Rob so that I could help Rob leave the house and get away from Chyna. Chyna did not stop attacking Rob even though I did my best to intervene. While I helped Rob walk out of the house, Chyna continued to lunge at him and punched him numerous times in the head and face, as well as his back. Rob did not fight back and simply tried to shield himself from Chyna's physical attack on him."

When Gamble made this declaration, Ciani responded by stating that there was "no violent attack" against Kardashian. She said "the evidence shows that Rob and Chyna, a very happily engaged couple at the time, had a raucous and flirty time together on December 14, 2016, to celebrate." According to Ciani, the two were celebrating the second season of their former reality TV series on that date.

