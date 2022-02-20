Who is Corey Gamble? Kanye West calls Kris Jenner's boyfriend 'godless', hours after reacting to his cheating claims

Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was the latest person to face Kanye West’s ongoing social media attacks towards his former associates.

The Donda creator recently referred to his mother-in-law’s longtime partner as “godless” and said the almighty had planned to remove him from a place he was never needed:

“God has a plan to remove the Godless Corey needed to never be here anyway.”

Ye claimed that Gamble was a “nice person” who used to be around “Puff’s family and Justin Bieber” until Jenner got divorced and the former allegedly “slid in” the Kardashian-Jenner family:

“When Kris got divorced he slid in He became the tv version of a father figure.”

The Gold Digger singer also claimed he never met Gamble’s family and alleged that he got Kim Kardashian linked with the Liberals:

“We still never met his family and I guess we never will. He got my wife linked with the liberals in a deep way that was his job. For some reason I always felt he worked for DuPont or some organization in that pedigree.”

West went on to say that Gamble’s “job is done” and he is set to begin his “next mission.” The latest allegation came a day after Ye reshared an article claiming Gamble cheated on Jenner and the couple were set to split.

However, sources close to Corey Gamble told US Weekly that the article presented a “false narrative about Corey.” The article has since been taken down and Ye’s reshared story has also been deleted.

Corey Gamble used to be Justin Bieber's manager

Corey Gamble started dating Kris Jenner in 2014 (Image via Steven Ferdman/WireImage)

Corey Gamble is a business executive, talent manager, reality TV star and social media personality. He is known as a longtime associate of industry giant Scooter Braun and boyfriend of KUWTK matriarch, Kris Jenner.

The 41-year-old was born on November 10, 1980 and grew up in Atlanta. He studied at Westlake High School before attending Morehouse College to study business marketing. Following his graduation, Gamble started working for Scooter Braun and became the manager of pop star Justin Bieber.

Gamble served as a tour manager at SB Projects and shared a close bond with Bieber, even referring to the singer as his “nephew” at one point. The manager gained further popularity on social media after his relationship with Kris Jenner came to light.

Jenner and Gamble reportedly met at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday party in Ibiza in August 2014. The duo sparked romance rumors after Gamble joined the Kardashian-Jenner family on a trip to Las Vegas for Kim Kardashian's birthday that same year.

The pair were also seen together at Cosmopolitan Magazine’s 50th birthday celebration at Ysabel in West Hollywood in 2015. They even made their red carpet debut at the 2016 Met Gala, seemingly confirming their relationship in public.

Corey Gamble also started appearing on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and garnered a large following on social media. He has over 1.5 million followers on Instagram and over 25K followers on Twitter.

According to Cosmopolitan, the media executive developed a close bond with Jenner’s youngest daughter Kylie but has often experienced trouble with Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall in the past.

Some of the family’s drama with Cory Gamble was also documented on KUWTK, but it is believed he is now on good terms with the Kardashian-Jenner sisters.

