Who is Chaney Jones? Everything we know about the Kim Kardashian lookalike spotted with Kanye West

Kanye West recently grabbed the headlines after being spotted with Chaney Jones on February 7. Jones is a model and bears a resemblance to Kim Kardashian.

The duo first went to Nobu in Malibu and then to The Nice Guy for a DONDA 2 listening party with friends including Drake, Travis Scott, and French Montana.

Patrick E-James @pewaoluwadavid Kanye West is troubled. He has not gotten over d separation with Kim Kadarshian. Now he has broken up again with Julia Fox and has stepped out with Chaney Jones, a model? He is in turmoil. Money and fame, truly not a currency for a stable relationship. Kanye West is troubled. He has not gotten over d separation with Kim Kadarshian. Now he has broken up again with Julia Fox and has stepped out with Chaney Jones, a model? He is in turmoil. Money and fame, truly not a currency for a stable relationship.

Lene💋 @LeneZoeBaby So first Chaney Jones was Baby & Jayda girlfriend.. Now she with Kanye & he got her dressing like Kim Kardashian 🥴 So first Chaney Jones was Baby & Jayda girlfriend.. Now she with Kanye & he got her dressing like Kim Kardashian 🥴

Ye was also hanging out with Jones last week and the latter even posted pictures of herself dressed in a black Balenciaga and Rick Owens look. The caption read, "his muse."

A few of Jones’ pictures were also captured at Soho’s Warehouse in downtown L.A., where West has been spending a lot of time. However, Julia Fox was absent from the site.

Everything known about Chanye Jones

Jones recently gained recognition after being seen with Kanye West. The news has increased a lot of suspicion following the reported separation of Ye and Julia Fox.

Chaney Jones is currently known only as a model (Image via chaneyjonesssss/Instagram)

According to the Daily Mail, Jones and Ye were spotted having dinner together earlier. Jones’ Instagram states that she favors a look and style similar to Kim Kardashian's.

Apart from her connection to Kanye West, very few details about her personal life are available. She revealed through Instagram in November 2021 that she was involved in the opening of a new mental health services facility in Atlanta.

Jones' Instagram bio says that she is a college graduate and she announced in September 2020 that she is going back to school to get her master’s degree.

She is 24 years old and further details about her family, date of birth and education are yet to be revealed.

Julia Fox denies rumors of her breakup with Kanye West

Fox recently responded to rumors of her split with Kanye West. The rumors began when the actress unfollowed Kardashian's fan accounts and deleted photos of herself with Ye.

She revealed on February 6 that her move did not mean that she had broken up with West. Sharing a video on her Instagram story, she said that she unfollowed the fan accounts since she was tired of seeing herself.

The Uncut Gems star added that Instagram is no longer "a fun place." She deleted some pictures after reading critical comments. She only kept pictures that appealed to her.

On February 5, Fox posted some pictures from her birthday celebrations, shouting out Kanye and making fun of those who criticized her for posting photos of herself on her own Instagram presence.

The pair met for the first time in Miami on New Year’s Eve. In an episode of her podcast, Fox disclosed that she had been a die-hard fan of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

