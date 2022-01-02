Does Julia Fox have a kid? Family life explored as actress spotted at dinner with Kanye West

On Saturday, January 1, rapper Kanye West was spotted with Uncut Gems star Julia Fox in Miami after splitting with Kim Kardashian in February last year. West, who now goes by 'Ye,' was snapped by paparazzi while having dinner with the actress at the Carbone restaurant in Miami.

As per TMZ, the Donda rapper seems to be okay with being single amidst his ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian, who has reportedly been dating SNL star Pete Davidson since her split with Ye. The publication also reported that Kanye West's alleged dinner date with Julia Fox is not insinuating anything serious between them.

Kanye's dinner with Julia comes after the rapper surprised model J Mulan by attending her birthday on December 29. Mulan took to her Instagram to share a clip of the rapper at her birthday party at James Harden's Thirteen restaurant in Houston, Texas.

Julia Fox's marital life and children

The Italian-American actress and former fashion designer Julia Fox married Peter Artemiev in November 2018. Peter is reportedly a private plane pilot who is based out of Brooklyn. As per multiple publications, the actress welcomed a son on February 14 last year.

Julia Fox's son was named Valentino after being born on Valentine's Day in 2021. Until recently, she reportedly resided with her son in Manhattan, New York.

Julia Fox's separation from her husband

As per Cheatsheet, in February 2020, Julia Fox removed several pictures of Peter Artemiev from her Instagram. Following this, multiple publications talked about their rumored separation. However, if the Milan native had her son with Peter, then their alleged separation would have been brief.

Fox reportedly laid rest to the rumors at the time, when she spoke with W Magazine in February 2020 and mentioned being quarantined with her husband amid the pandemic. However, in May of the same year, Fox clarified her marital status to GQ. She stated that she plans to move to Los Angeles amid her ongoing divorce.

The actress also said,

"We're friendly, but we're not together. He's still my friend. I'm sure he would like it to be more, but it's not happening."

Julia Fox's marital status has also been confirmed by TMZ's latest reports, which cite that her 'New Year' dinner outing with Kanye West was a "date."

