The Kardashians on Hulu: Release date, trailer and more about upcoming reality series

The Kardashians are back, this time on Hulu. The family is now coming up with their story of power, money and fame on Hulu after their flagship E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians ended its 20 season run in June 2021.

This time, the stakes are high for the The Kardashians' premiere and upcoming episodes. So much has happened with the family, including Kim's divorce, Kylie's pregnancy and Kourtney's engagement that the Hulu exclusive is sure to keep fans hooked.

Here are more details on what to expect from the show on Hulu.

The Kardashians and Hulu teaser

After a successful 20 season stint on E! reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the family is now going to give a glimpse of their private and public lives through The Kardashians on Hulu.

The family has opted for a simple and minimalist name for their new show.

On New Year's Eve, Hulu dropped its first teaser trailer for the family's new show, revealing that the show is set to premiere sometime in 2022.

According to a report by Elle, the family has chosen to air the drama on Hulu as part of a multi-year deal to “create global content” exclusively for the Disney-owned streaming service.

Khloe Kardashian teased the new show during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, confirming that filming was under process and is set to be released in early 2022.

“I think in a few months, either end of January, early February..really fast, so that’s the beauty of Hulu. We’re streaming so we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously. We’re really excited.”

Who will be on The Kardashians on Hulu

According to a report by The Cosmopolitan, Disney confirmed that Kris Jenner and all five of her daughters - Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie - will be on the show. Other members of the immediate family, like Scott Disick, have also been confirmed.

It is also likely that Travis Barker, Kourtney's new fiance, will appear on the show. Kim Kardashian spoke about it during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I honestly haven't talked to them about it, but I'm assuming because he's such a big part of Kourtney's life that hopefully they will be on. I love their relationship. They've grown so much together.”

A glimpse into what the show will entail

According to the Cosmopolitan report, the family has the final say on what narrative will reflect on the show. Kim, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, said:

“I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say that our silly sides are not going to come out.”

During a Disney Upfronts event, Kris Jenner confessed that if viewers have been following Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the show will not disappoint them. Kris told People:

“This is the next chapter. In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are, and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler, we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”

In February, Hulu released a teaser trailer that focused on words like "Glamor. Power. Fame. Family." Kendall even went on to say that viewers "have no idea what's coming."

