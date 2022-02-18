Why is Brad Pitt suing Angelina Jolie? Château Miraval lawsuit explored

Brad Pitt, 58, is suing Angelina Jolie, 46, over selling her share of a winery the former couple owned together without his knowledge or approval.

The winery in question is a Correns, France, winery called Château Miraval, which the duo purchased in 2008 for $28.4 million. Jolie, who contributed about $11.36 million (40 percent), sold her stake to Stoli Group subsidiary Tenute del Mondo, run by Russian oligarch Yuri Shefler.

All that is known about the lawsuit Brad Pitt filed against Angelina Jolie

Pitt wants Jolie's sale to be undone (Image via Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA)

In legal documents reviewed by TMZ, Brad Pitt, whose ability to efficiently run the winery has been affected by Shefler's involvement, is asking the court to reverse the transaction Angelina Jolie made and wants damages awarded to him.

Pitt has alleged that Jolie stopped contributing to the Château Miraval by 2013, while he continued to put money and effort into the business. Pitt also claimed that the former couple had made a pact that neither of the parties involved could sell their shares without each other's consent.

In July 2021, Jolie let the court know that she had reached an agreement to sell her stake in the winery to an unnamed buyer. In September, Pitt agreed to allow Jolie to make the sale with his approval.

However, in October, Pitt discovered that Jolie had already gone ahead with the deal without his consent or making him aware of the terms.

Château Miraval (Image via Lionel Cironneau/AP Photo)

A source close to Brad Pitt told TMZ:

"Unfortunately, this is another example of the same person disregarding her legal and ethical obligations. In doing so, she has violated the rights of the only person who poured money and sweat equity into the success of the business by purporting to sell both the business and family home to a third-party competitor. She is seeking a return on an investment she did not make and profits she did not earn"

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014 and called it quits in 2016, have been engaged in multiple legal battles on various issues over the past five years.

In May 2021, the two were granted joint custody of their five minor children - Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13. The couple also share a 20-year-old son named Maddox.

Edited by Saman