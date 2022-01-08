Here We Go Again lyrics explained as Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd dating rumors intensify

The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie's dating rumors have further intensified ever since the release of the former’s new album Dawn FM. The duo sparked romance speculation last year when they were spotted having dinner in Los Angeles.

However, fans are now convinced that the Weeknd has referenced his relationship with the Eternals actress in his song titled Here We Go Again featuring Tyler, The Creator.

Although there is no confirmation yet, the singer has certainly hinted towards a newfound romance with a “movie star” in his new track.

Some listeners also remarked that the Weeknd possibly took a dig at his ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid’s new boyfriend, art director Marc Kalman, in the same verse:

“Your girlfriend's tryna pair you with somebody more famous / But instead you ended up with someone so basic, faceless / Someone to take your pictures and frame it / And my new girl, she a movie star”

As the song progressed, the singer further emphasized on being in love with a “movie star” and sang about falling for his partner, despite trying to hold back his feelings:

“But when I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressin' thoughts / 'Cause baby girl, she a movie star / Baby girl, she a movie star / I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again”

Besides Here We Go Again, Dawn FM fans even claimed that the Grammy Award winner also hinted at his feelings for Jolie in songs like Starry Eyes and I Heard You’re Married.

Twitter reacts to Angelina Jolie hints in the Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’

Angelina Jolie and the Weeknd sent fans into a frenzy when they were seen together on a dinner date at LA’s high-end Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in June 2021. The following month, they reportedly had another “secret date” at Mustafa the Poet’s private concert.

The pair were once again spotted at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in September 2021. The Daily Mail even reported that the duo left together for the singer’s Bel-Air mansion in his black SUV. Despite the consistent speculation, Jolie and the Canadian singer have maintained their silence on the rumors.

However, possible Jolie references in the Weeknd’s new song Here We Go Again sent fans into yet another meltdown, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the rumored couple will acknowledge the situation in the days to come. Sources close to the pair initially denied rumors of any romantic involvement between the two while speaking to E!:

“They are not dating. They have mutual interests and are enjoying putting their ideas together to see what they can come up with. They have been recently talking about partnering on a few humanitarian projects together. He loves talking about movies and the art form.”

A second source also made similar comments to the outlet:

“The Weeknd and Angelina met through mutual friends in the film and entertainment industry. They have a lot in common. They totally hit it off after their first meeting earlier this summer and have kept in touch ever since.”

However, a recent statement to US Weekly from another insider hinted at a blossoming romance between the pair:

“Both Angie and Abel [the Weeknd] are telling people that they are just friends, but those who know them think something romantic is going on. Friends believe things could turn romantic.”

The Maleficent star has previously dodged direct questions about the Weeknd in public, while the singer-songwriter has also refrained from addressing the rumors.

