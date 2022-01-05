Jill Scott tape rumors debunked as unverified claim leaves Twitter astounded

American singer-songwriter Jill Scott recently found herself in the middle of a controversy after rumors of a questionable videotape related to the musician surfaced online.

The baseless claim was first made by an unidentified Twitter user on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Despite having no substantial evidence, the rumor sent social media users into a meltdown and several people frantically searched for the alleged video on the internet.

However, it was later confirmed that the claim was a hoax and no such tape related to the singer existed in reality.

khaleeZee, mother of wagons @rudegyalzeee whoever started that Jill Scott rumor, count your days. whoever started that Jill Scott rumor, count your days.

Prior to the latest controversy, Scott made news after saying she was planning to become an expat to raise her son in a foreign country that has less racial issues compared to America.

Netizens reacts to Jill Scott's controversial tape rumors

Social media users took to Twitter to react to Jill Scott tape rumors (Image via Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jill Scott has successfully managed to garner a strong global fan base through her contribution to the entertainment industry.

However, fans of the singer-actress were taken aback after rumors about her alleged controversial tape made the rounds online.

Although the rumor was later proved to be untrue, netizens took to Twitter to respond to the claim with a barrage of hilarious memes and funny reactions:

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Scott will address the unfounded rumor in the days to come. As of now, the entertainer has maintained silence over the situation.

A glimpse into Jill Scott’s life and career

Jill Scott is a singer, songwriter, actress and model (Image via Dan MacMedan/WireImage)

Jill Scott is a recognized singer, songwriter, actress, model and poet. She rose to fame after releasing her debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?: Words and Sounds Vol. 1, in 2000. The album earned a platinum certification and her single, A Long Walk, earned a Grammy nomination in 2003.

Her follow-up albums, Beautifully Human: Words and Sounds Vol. 2 and The Real Thing: Words and Sounds Vol. 3, also received considerable success and gold certifications in 2004 and 2007, respectively.

Meanwhile, Scott’s fourth and fifth albums, The Light of the Sun and Woman, both debuted at no. 1 on the Billboards 200 chart. In addition to her successful journey in the music industry, the 49-year-old also established a career in acting.

The Philadelphia-native debuted in the film industry with the 2007 coming-of-age drama Hounddog and Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married? She went on to appear in projects like No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Steel Magnolias and Baggage Claim, among others.

The three-time Grammy Award winner also had a voice role as X-Men’s Storm on the BET Series Black Panther and bagged a recurring role as Lady Eve in CW’s Black Lightning.

