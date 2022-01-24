Who has Molly Eskam dated? Influencer receives support after revealing domestic abuse 

Instagram model Molly Eskam took to her Instagram account today, sharing clips of dealing with domestic abuse in her relationship. The social media star has a large following on social media, with 1.3 million followers on the aforementioned platform alone. The 23-year-old shared graphic content on the app detailing the instances of violence.

The model uploaded a video saying that she had broken up with her abusive boyfriend. She showcased broken mirrors, clothes drenched in blood, and bruises on her arms. The text on the video read:

“I can no longer take the abuse I have to be strong I am in so much pain.”

In another video, Molly Eskam uploaded an audio clip of her boyfriend yelling expletives at her. One could hear her wincing as she said, “why are you so mean to me?” Her then-boyfriend can be heard commanding her to “shut the f**k up.”

The YouTuber also posted videos detailing her domestic abuse on TikTok. She included a clip of medical professionals attending to her “throat trauma.”

Her final message on the video-sharing platform said:

“I loved this person very much; that’s why I kept going back. But today, I left for good, and anyone who is in this situation, I encourage you to do the same, leave. It never gets better, just worse.”

Who has Molly Eskam dated in the past?

The lingerie model has dated gamer YouTuber FaZe Rug in the past. However, he is not the man behind the abuse. The two broke up earlier. FaZe Rug, whose real name is Brian Awadis, was introduced to Eskam’s following in 2017, where they played a game of “F**k, Marry, Kill” on YouTube.

Along with posting Call of Duty videos on his channel, he is also the director of FaZe Clan. He also appeared in an MTV Ridiculousness episode.

No other information regarding her dating history is available online. Molly Eskam did not reveal the man behind the abuse either.

Edited by Shaheen Banu