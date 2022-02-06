How old is True Thompson? Toddler poses in $4K doughnut purse on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram

True Thompson is true to her family's legacy in fashion and style. The Kardashian-Jenner moms have never left any expense for their beloved kids. This has been proven multiple times.

Whether it's Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormy's birthday party, Kourtney Kardashian's kids' playhouse, or everything owned by Kim Kardashian's kids, these moms have always gone the extra mile to make their kids happy and in luxury.

Now we spot Khloe Kardashian's kid True Thompson sporting a luxury doughnut - no, not the sweet edible but the luxurious bag. Khloe shared a photo of her daughter, True, while casually sitting on a couch in a sparkly yet chic outfit with a donut purse kept at her side.

How old is True Thompson?

True Thompson is currently 3-year-old and is already taking the internet by storm with her cuteness and dapper fashion sense. She's truly a star whose fans look forward to seeing on her mom's feed.

She is the daughter of Tristan Thompson, a professional basketball player who shares custody of True with Khloe Kardashian. True decided to get dressed for her cousin Chi and Stormy's birthday party in a sophisticated outfit.

"Nothing sweeter than my girl," Khloe, 37, captioned the pic for her toddler, who wore a pink sequined skirt, cream-colored high neck sweater and a pair of matching Nike sneakers. What stole the show was the pink bedazzled purse from Judith Leiber Couture, 'STRAWBERRY SPRINKLES DONUT', which retails for $4,195.

An accessory that is not usually seen on the kids. But this could have been a borrowed item from North Kardashian's closet, who showed flaunted her exciting bag collection on her Tiktok handle.

The purse features crystals and metal hardware in a silver-tone with pink hues on the outer side. The bag also has a metallic leather-lined interior. She was also seen sporting a heart-shaped necklace which she is matching with her mom Khloe Kardashian.

The 37-year-old Khloe celebrated her milestone of reaching 215 million followers on Instagram. She posed wearing a tiny silver top and accessorized it with a little heart-shaped pendant wrapped around her neck.

True Thompson, in a recent photo, was also seen wearing a heart-shaped pendant necklace which she may have been twinning with her mom.

What do you think about Kardashian kids and their luxury items?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar