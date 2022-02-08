From Stormi Webster to North West, 5 celebrity kids who are absolute fashionistas

Stormi Webster started wearing clothes from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Prada even before she could take her first steps. From customized sneakers to elegant dresses, Kylie really influenced her daughter's fashion game.

While Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are busy, Stormi Webster has been making plans to preserve her parents' legacies. Already a popular name in the fashion industry, it won't be long until you see Stormi walking the red carpet and making guest appearances.

Stormi Webster is not the only name from the Kardashian/Jenner clan. North West has also been making headlines for her unique style. While following in the parents' footsteps is recommended, it is not always easy keeping up to their names.

Always getting compared to legends and keeping up to expectations can be a task. But these kids don't seem to be giving up. Creating their own passionate paths, these celebrity kids are on their way to becoming influential fashionistas.

Stormi Webster and other celebrity kids who are absolute fashion icons

1) Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster posing for Kylie's Instagram (Image via @kyliejenner/Instagram)

Both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are known personalities in the fashion industry and no doubt Stormi Webster is following in her "mommy's" footsteps.

The coolest wardrobe collection has definitely assisted the four-year-old in becoming a fashion figure at such a young age. Stormi has been rocking the latest sneaker collections, designer handbags and glittery accessories from luxury brands.

Kylie often takes to her Instagram, posting pictures and videos of her daughter exhibiting ethereal dresses or posing in baggy fits with Nike Jordans on. She unquestionably grew up with class and sass.

2) North West

Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West is another kid who mirrors her mother's spirit for fashion. It's undeniable that she grew up with the luxury and legacy her parents have created.

North West is raising her impact on fashion by constantly participating with her mother and displaying her extraordinary sense of fashion. It may have a lot to do with her growing up around fashion icons (all her aunts). It doesn't really seem like a challenge for someone already taking big steps towards becoming an icon.

3) Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce, aka Queen Bee's daughter Blue Ivy Carter, is making queen moves in the fashion industry.

Blue went from wearing a customized denim jacket to an NBA game with her father to pulling off Valentino and Gucci while with her mom. Following her mother's fierce nature, she was even featured on one of Beyonce's music albums.

The ten-year-old is living the life most people can only dream of while creating her own image. She really is her mother's daughter with a wardrobe collection that surpasses most people's imagination. Fans knew Beyonce's daughter wouldn't disappoint.

4) Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith (Image via @c.syresmith/Instagram)

From creating hit songs to making show-stopping appearances at award shows and ceremonies, Jaden Smith has indubitably taken after his father, Will Smith.

While many still know him as the Karate Kid, he has made quite a career since playing the lead role in the movie. The gender fluid young rapper has created a name for himself for his exquisite taste in fashion. It was confirmed when he showed up at Kim and Kanye's wedding in a Batman suit.

Jaden is admired by his fans for conveying powerful messages through his fashion and creating an overall compelling impact on existing fashion and trends.

5) Kaia Jordan Gerber

Kaia Gerber as a fashion model (Image via @kaiagerber/Instagram)

Carrying forward with her mother Cindy Crawford's legacy, Kaia Gerber took her first steps into fashion at the age of just sixteen. During New York Fashion Week in 2018, she made her runway debut walking for the Calvin Klein Spring collection.

Kaia has brought her own fashion influence every time she made an appearance. Though she's often compared to her mother, who's also a fashion icon, she has achieved a big name in the fashion industry.

Her collaboration with luxury brands has provided her with a wardrobe that women her age would be envious of.

Some might say it's a privilege to grow up with such luxury, but these kids really pulled up their shoes to create a name for themselves. While some are still very young, others have been quite successful in their paths.

Kylie Jenner fans are expecting to see Stormi Webster become a huge name in fashion while also hoping to live a life like hers. North and Stormi are definitely setting trends for kids their age and keeping the Kardashian/Jenner flame burning bright.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul