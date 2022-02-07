When is Stormi Webster's birthday? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome second child a day after daughter's birthday  

American businesswoman Kylie Jenner has revealed that she recently welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott.

On February 6, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of her newborn. The baby appears to be a boy, since in the caption, she included a blue heart emoji.

The photo features Kylie's newborn's tiny hand while her daughter Stormi holds it. Kylie also revealed in the caption that the baby was born on February 2, 2022.

The mother-of-two confirmed her pregnancy with her second child in September 2021 after sharing a short clip showing her positive pregnancy test and the reactions of her family to the news.

Stormi Webster turned four on February 1, 2022

The news about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's second child is also making headlines as he was born a day after his elder sister's birthday.

The "It" couple's first child was born on February 1, 2018, while their second child arrived on February 2, 2022. As of now, the name of the newborn has not been revealed.

Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy was a lot less private than when she was pregnant with Stormi.

Following a nine-month hiatus from social media, Kylie and Travis welcomed Stormi in 2018. The reality star had barely posted anything on Instagram and essentially avoided the limelight for most of 2018.

In January 2022, Jenner shared pictures from her child's baby shower, which apparently happened in December 2021, but she waited for a month to share the images.

Per the pictures, the event was giraffe-themed and Kylie, who was dressed in an elegant white dress, was posing with the giraffe figurines.

Rumors about Jenner's pregnancy first started making the rounds in August 2021 after her father, Caitlyn Jenner, disclosed that she was expecting a grandchild.

The athlete was apparently referring to her son Burt Jenner, who was expecting his third child with Valerie Pitalo, but later in the month, it was reported that Kylie was pregnant with her second child.

