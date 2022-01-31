Rihanna pregnant: Internet erupts as singer flaunts baby bump on NYC stroll with boyfriend ASAP Rocky 

Makeup mogul and singer Rihanna is pregnant. The “Diamonds” singer expects her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple were photographed in New York City, where she showed off her new baby bump.

It seems like the “Work” singer is months into her pregnancy as she showcased her growing baby bump in A$AP Rockey’s hometown of Harlem.

She was seen wearing a long pink Chanel coat with only one button and a pair of loose jeans. The Fenty Beauty founder adorned herself with a long cross necklace as well.

The pair appeared to be happy, posing for the paparazzi.

Fenty Beauty mogul seen in a pink jacket as she announces pregnancy (Image via Shutterstock)

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship explored

The two sparked relationship rumours after Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. She's been rumoured to be friends with Rocky, 33, for several years. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 as they walked the Met Gala together.

The rapper also called the 33-year-old singer the "love of his life" in an interview with GQ, adding that their relationship has been different from any other relationship he has ever been in.

Rihanna had expressed interest in raising a family in March 2020 in an interview with British Vogue. She stated that she was "realizing life is really short" and had found a no-nonsense approach to living her life.

The singer is pregnant with her first child (Image via Shutterstock)

She had revealed that in the next decade, she would like to have “three or four children whether she has someone else to parent with or not.

Speaking of having a family of his own, A$AP Rocky had said in an interview that it is:

“In my destiny, absolutely. I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."

Internet reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy

nicky @getawayonce left for 10 minutes and came back to rihanna being pregnant left for 10 minutes and came back to rihanna being pregnant https://t.co/I8W4LjDPzF

Hhh. @spaceinvadeer Drake after finding out Rihanna is pregnant Drake after finding out Rihanna is pregnant 😂😂💔 https://t.co/gFWPYu6ILL

𝐃𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐧 @Derron_McNelly Dawg Rihanna really pregnant this time Dawg Rihanna really pregnant this time https://t.co/IiV0pzcaTS

A🪡 @folkeiry Rihanna is Pregnant. The world is finally healing Rihanna is Pregnant. The world is finally healing https://t.co/QTmQQLHlSC

mimi @Iaylaskeating people just confirmed that rihanna is pregnant people just confirmed that rihanna is pregnant https://t.co/bvXlEfjrcr

❍ @femmethug do u guys understand that this means we actually have to grow up now, i basically need to start saving up for my future or something — rihanna is pregnant do u guys understand that this means we actually have to grow up now, i basically need to start saving up for my future or something — rihanna is pregnant

He’s not leaving 😆 @thatsd__ Drake waking up to see Rihanna pregnant Drake waking up to see Rihanna pregnant https://t.co/50HGWGRnz7

Beliebe_In_Justice @biebah90 ONE OF MY FAVORITE FEMALE ARTISTS IS PREGNANT OMFG!! CONGRATS RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY ONE OF MY FAVORITE FEMALE ARTISTS IS PREGNANT OMFG!! CONGRATS RIHANNA AND A$AP ROCKY 💞💕💓 https://t.co/ImKkyi5AyZ

Rumours of the "Unfaithful" singer being pregnant went wild after her trip to Barbados late last year. The musician was in her hometown, accepting the country's National Hero Award. She was wearing an orange silk halter gown which raised questions about her pregnancy which she denied.

It seems like the makeup mogul is finally ready to announce to the world that she is pregnant without fans making their assumptions.

