Rihanna pregnant: Internet erupts as singer flaunts baby bump on NYC stroll with boyfriend ASAP Rocky 

Makeup mogul and singer Rihanna is pregnant. The “Diamonds” singer expects her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky. The couple were photographed in New York City, where she showed off her new baby bump.
It seems like the “Work” singer is months into her pregnancy as she showcased her growing baby bump in A$AP Rockey’s hometown of Harlem.
She was seen wearing a long pink Chanel coat with only one button and a pair of loose jeans. The Fenty Beauty founder adorned herself with a long cross necklace as well.
The pair appeared to be happy, posing for the paparazzi.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s relationship explored
The two sparked relationship rumours after Rihanna broke up with her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel, in January 2020. She's been rumoured to be friends with Rocky, 33, for several years. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 as they walked the Met Gala together.
The rapper also called the 33-year-old singer the "love of his life" in an interview with GQ, adding that their relationship has been different from any other relationship he has ever been in.
Rihanna had expressed interest in raising a family in March 2020 in an interview with British Vogue. She stated that she was "realizing life is really short" and had found a no-nonsense approach to living her life.
She had revealed that in the next decade, she would like to have “three or four children whether she has someone else to parent with or not.
Speaking of having a family of his own, A$AP Rocky had said in an interview that it is:
“In my destiny, absolutely. I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."
Internet reacts to Rihanna's pregnancy
Rumours of the "Unfaithful" singer being pregnant went wild after her trip to Barbados late last year. The musician was in her hometown, accepting the country's National Hero Award. She was wearing an orange silk halter gown which raised questions about her pregnancy which she denied.
It seems like the makeup mogul is finally ready to announce to the world that she is pregnant without fans making their assumptions.